Final Fantasy 16: Sekhret Notorious Mark Location & How to Defeat

Once the Hunting Board is unlocked at the Hideaway in Final Fantasy 16, it will progressively display more and more Notorious Marks that must be defeated. Defeating Notorious Marks won’t ever be a walk in the park. Still, Sekhret Notorious Mark will likely be a couple of levels higher than the player, making for an intimidating encounter.

Sekhret Notorious Mark Guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocks : After the Storm Main Quest

: After the Storm Main Quest Rank : B-Rank

: B-Rank Level : 31

: 31 Bounty: 11070 Gil and 20 Renown

Sekhret Notorious Mark Location

Sekhret can be found at Greenheaves in Martha’s Rest. The fastest way to reach its location is to teleport to the Obelisk at Martha’s Rest. Once there, head to the north exit and make for the Greenheaves region. Sekhret awaits at the northwest corner of the map.

How to Defeat Sekhret Notorious Mark

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sekhret is, in essence, a more sturdy Minotaur. At this point of the game, chances are you’ve defeated your fair share of them. Still, Sekhret doesn’t share his unique moveset with other Minotaur-looking foes, making him a notable mark. Here is a complete rundown of Sekhret’s moveset and how to counter him in battle

