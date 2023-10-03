Final Fantasy XIV: All Thaleia Loot Drops & Loot Tables

The third and final Alliance Raid Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV has been unlocked for the Endwalker Myths of the Realm series. It’s called Thaleia, and all players can participate in this raid, so long as they have a character with an average item level of 625 or better. They also need to complete the previous quests in the series and finish The Heart of the Myth.

There are several rewards you can receive for completing this Alliance Raid, and the type of reward you’re looking for will vary based on your character’s Job. This guide covers all loot drops and the entire loot table for Final Fantasy XIV’s Thaleia Alliance Raid.

Every Loot Drop for Thaleia in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

Like the previous Alliance Raids in Final Fantasy XIV, Thaleia will have four encounters for you to work through. You’ll need to work together with a large team of players to take down these powerful foes, and loot the treasure chests at the end. You’ll have a chance to roll at every chest, but you can only receive one item a week, at least when this raid first unlocks. When the next, big update occurs in Final Fantasy XIV, this restriction will be lifted.

There are four bosses you need to defeat. You have to fight against Thaliak, Llymlaen, Oschon, and then Eulogia. These are the loot drops for each boss.

All Thaliak Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the items you can earn for completing the Thaliak encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.

Theogonic Headgear of Aiming

Theogonic Headgear of Casting

Theogonic Headgear of Fending

Theogonic Headgear of Healing

Theogonic Headgear of Maiming

Theogonic Headgear of Scouting

Theogonic Headgear of Striking

Theogonic Sabatons of Aiming

Theogonic Sabatons of Scouting

Theogonic Sabatons of Striking

Theogonic Sandals of Casting

Theogonic Sandals of Healing

Theogonic Sollerets of Fending

Theogonic Sollerets of Maiming

All Llymlaen Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the items you can receive for completing the Llymlaen encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.

Theogonic Armlets of Casting

Theogonic Armlets of Healing

Theogonic Breeches of Fending

Theogonic Breeches of Maiming

Theogonic Gauntlets of Fending

Theogonic Hose of Aiming

Theogonic Hose of Scouting

Theogonic Hose of Striking

Theogonic Longkilt of Casting

Theogonic Longkilt of Healing

Theogonic Vambraces of Aiming

Theogonic Vambraces of Maiming

Theogonic Vambraces of Scouting

Theogonic Vambraces of Striking

All Oschon Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the items you can roll on by completing the Oschon Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV.

Theogonic Corselet of Aiming

Theogonic Corselet of Scouting

Theogonic Corselet of Striking

Theogonic Mail of Fending

Theogonic Mail of Maiming

Theogonic Robe of Casting

Theogonic Robe of Healing

Theogonic Sabatons of Aiming

Theogonic Sabatons of Scouting

Theogonic Sabatons of Striking

Theogonic Sandals of Casting

Theogonic Sandals of Healing

Theogonic Sollerets of Fending

Theogonic Sollerets of Maiming

All Eulogia Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV

These are all the Eulogia Loot Drops you can get from the last encounter of the Thaleia raid in Final Fantasy XIV. There are two chests you can unlock. The first chest contains the Orchestrion Rolls, Triad Card, and the Wind-Up minion.

Course Uncharted Orchestrion Roll

Eulogia Triad Card

Fair Winds to Guide Orchestrion Roll

Myths of the Realm Orchestron Roll

One Among Wonders Orchestrion Roll

Wind-up Oschon

The second chest contains a chance to unlock an armor set from the entire raid.