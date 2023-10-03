Final Fantasy XIV: All Thaleia Loot Drops & Loot Tables
The loot table for Final Fantasy XIV’s Thaleia raid is massive, and we have the full breakdown to show what you can earn at each phase.
The third and final Alliance Raid Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV has been unlocked for the Endwalker Myths of the Realm series. It’s called Thaleia, and all players can participate in this raid, so long as they have a character with an average item level of 625 or better. They also need to complete the previous quests in the series and finish The Heart of the Myth.
There are several rewards you can receive for completing this Alliance Raid, and the type of reward you’re looking for will vary based on your character’s Job. This guide covers all loot drops and the entire loot table for Final Fantasy XIV’s Thaleia Alliance Raid.
Every Loot Drop for Thaleia in Final Fantasy XIV
Like the previous Alliance Raids in Final Fantasy XIV, Thaleia will have four encounters for you to work through. You’ll need to work together with a large team of players to take down these powerful foes, and loot the treasure chests at the end. You’ll have a chance to roll at every chest, but you can only receive one item a week, at least when this raid first unlocks. When the next, big update occurs in Final Fantasy XIV, this restriction will be lifted.
There are four bosses you need to defeat. You have to fight against Thaliak, Llymlaen, Oschon, and then Eulogia. These are the loot drops for each boss.
All Thaliak Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can earn for completing the Thaliak encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Theogonic Headgear of Aiming
- Theogonic Headgear of Casting
- Theogonic Headgear of Fending
- Theogonic Headgear of Healing
- Theogonic Headgear of Maiming
- Theogonic Headgear of Scouting
- Theogonic Headgear of Striking
- Theogonic Sabatons of Aiming
- Theogonic Sabatons of Scouting
- Theogonic Sabatons of Striking
- Theogonic Sandals of Casting
- Theogonic Sandals of Healing
- Theogonic Sollerets of Fending
- Theogonic Sollerets of Maiming
All Llymlaen Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can receive for completing the Llymlaen encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Theogonic Armlets of Casting
- Theogonic Armlets of Healing
- Theogonic Breeches of Fending
- Theogonic Breeches of Maiming
- Theogonic Gauntlets of Fending
- Theogonic Hose of Aiming
- Theogonic Hose of Scouting
- Theogonic Hose of Striking
- Theogonic Longkilt of Casting
- Theogonic Longkilt of Healing
- Theogonic Vambraces of Aiming
- Theogonic Vambraces of Maiming
- Theogonic Vambraces of Scouting
- Theogonic Vambraces of Striking
All Oschon Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can roll on by completing the Oschon Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Theogonic Corselet of Aiming
- Theogonic Corselet of Scouting
- Theogonic Corselet of Striking
- Theogonic Mail of Fending
- Theogonic Mail of Maiming
- Theogonic Robe of Casting
- Theogonic Robe of Healing
- Theogonic Sabatons of Aiming
- Theogonic Sabatons of Scouting
- Theogonic Sabatons of Striking
- Theogonic Sandals of Casting
- Theogonic Sandals of Healing
- Theogonic Sollerets of Fending
- Theogonic Sollerets of Maiming
All Eulogia Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the Eulogia Loot Drops you can get from the last encounter of the Thaleia raid in Final Fantasy XIV. There are two chests you can unlock. The first chest contains the Orchestrion Rolls, Triad Card, and the Wind-Up minion.
- Course Uncharted Orchestrion Roll
- Eulogia Triad Card
- Fair Winds to Guide Orchestrion Roll
- Myths of the Realm Orchestron Roll
- One Among Wonders Orchestrion Roll
- Wind-up Oschon
The second chest contains a chance to unlock an armor set from the entire raid.
- Theogonic Armlets of Casting
- Theogonic Armlets of Healing
- Theogonic Breeches of Fending
- Theogonic Breeches of Maiming
- Theogonic Corselet of Aiming
- Theogonic Corselet of Scouting
- Theogonic Corselet of Striking
- Theogonic Gauntlets of Fending
- Theogonic Headgear of Aiming
- Theogonic Headgear of Casting
- Theogonic Headgear of Fending
- Theogonic Headgear of Healing
- Theogonic Headgear of Maiming
- Theogonic Headgear of Scouting
- Theogonic Headgear of Striking
- Theogonic Hose of Aiming
- Theogonic Hose of Scouting
- Theogonic Hose of Striking
- Theogonic Longkilt of Casting
- Theogonic Longkilt of Healing
- Theogonic Mail of Fending
- Theogonic Mail of Maiming
- Theogonic Robe of Casting
- Theogonic Robe of Healing
- Theogonic Sabatons of Aiming
- Theogonic Sabatons of Scouting
- Theogonic Sabatons of Striking
- Theogonic Sandals of Casting
- Theogonic Sandals of Healing
- Theogonic Sollerets of Fending
- Theogonic Sollerets of Maiming
- Theogonic Vambraces of Aiming
- Theogonic Vambraces of Maiming
- Theogonic Vambraces of Scouting
- Theogonic Vambraces of Striking