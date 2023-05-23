Final Fantasy XIV: All The Aetherfont Gear Loot Drops

There are plenty of gear items to earn in Final Fantasy XIV’s The Aetherfont dungeon, and this guide shows you what you can earn.

Dungeons and raids in Final Fantasy XIV come with multiple challenges and feature a wide variety of loot for everyone to earn. Many of these gear items are critical for players to boost their Average Item Level, preparing them for more challenges and providing plenty of fashionable opportunities.

The Aetherfont dungeon is one of these opportunities to acquire multiple types of loot for every character class in Final Fantasy XIV. The type of loot you can earn varies for each of the three bosses, and we’ve tracked all gear pieces down to make it easier for you to know what loot you can earn for completing The Aetherfont dungeon.

The Aetherfont Dungeon Loot Table in Final Fantasy XIV

The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV is broken up into three unique encounters against distinct bosses. Upon defeating a boss, a treasure chest appears for your party to earn two pieces of items, and you can roll on each of them. You can only roll on these items if you do not have them in your character’s inventory. If you running through the dungeon with NPCs, only one gear piece appears inside the chests.

The winner of the roll receives the reward. There are also treasure chests scattered throughout The Aetherfont dungeon that can give your group additional chances to unlock more gear pieces. We found these while exploring the dungeon and keeping our eyes open on the side of the road.

Here’s our breakdown for every gear piece you can find while completing The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Lyngbakr Gear Loot Drops

These are all of the Lyngbakr gear items you can earn from The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Gear IconsGear Drops
Battledance Materia IX
Distance Bracelet of Aiming
Distance Bracelet of Casting
Distance Bracelet of Fending
Distance Bracelet of Healing
Distance Bracelet of Slaying
Distance Chapeau of Aiming
Distance Coat of Aiming
Distance Cuirass of Fending
Distance Cuirass of Maiming
Distance Halfmask of Striking
Distance Helm of Fending
Distance Helm of Maiming
Distance Hood of Healing
Distance Mask of Scouting
Distance of Hood of Casting
Distance Ring of Aiming
Distance Ring of Casting
Distance Ring of Fending
Distance Ring of Healing
Distance Ring of Slaying
Distance Scale Mail of Casting
Distance Scale Mail of Healing
Distance Scale Mail of Scouting
Distance Scale Mail of Striking
Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
Piety Materia IX
Quickarm Materia IX
Quicktongue Materia IX
Savage Aim Materia IX
Savage Might Materia IX

All Arkas Gear Loot Drops

These are all of the Arkas gear items you can earn from The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Gear IconsGear Drops
Distance Armguards of Casting
Distance Armguards of Healing
Distance Choker of Aiming
Distance Choker of Casting
Distance Choker of Fending
Distance Choker of Healing
Distance Choker of Slaying
Distance Earring of Aiming
Distance Earring of Casting
Distance Earring of Fending
Distance Earring of Healing
Distance Earring of Slaying
Distance Gauntlets of Fending
Distance Gauntlets of Maiming
Distance Gloves of Aiming
Distance Gloves of Scouting
Distance Gloves of Striking
Distance Greaves of Aiming
Distance Greaves of Casting
Distance Greaves of Healing
Distance Greaves of Scouting
Distance Greaves of Striking
Distance Sollerets of Fending
Distance Sollerets of Maiming

All Octomammoth Gear Loot Drops

These are all of the Octomammoth gear items you can earn from The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Gear IconsGear Drops
Distance Bottoms of Scouting
Puffin
Starsbreath Orchestrion Roll
Distance Bottoms of Striking
Distance Breeches of Aiming
Distance Breeches of Casting
Distance Breeches of Fending
Distance Breeches of Healing
Distance Breeches of Maiming
