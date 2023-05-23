Final Fantasy XIV: All The Aetherfont Gear Loot Drops

Dungeons and raids in Final Fantasy XIV come with multiple challenges and feature a wide variety of loot for everyone to earn. Many of these gear items are critical for players to boost their Average Item Level, preparing them for more challenges and providing plenty of fashionable opportunities.

The Aetherfont dungeon is one of these opportunities to acquire multiple types of loot for every character class in Final Fantasy XIV. The type of loot you can earn varies for each of the three bosses, and we’ve tracked all gear pieces down to make it easier for you to know what loot you can earn for completing The Aetherfont dungeon.

The Aetherfont Dungeon Loot Table in Final Fantasy XIV

The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV is broken up into three unique encounters against distinct bosses. Upon defeating a boss, a treasure chest appears for your party to earn two pieces of items, and you can roll on each of them. You can only roll on these items if you do not have them in your character’s inventory. If you running through the dungeon with NPCs, only one gear piece appears inside the chests.

The winner of the roll receives the reward. There are also treasure chests scattered throughout The Aetherfont dungeon that can give your group additional chances to unlock more gear pieces. We found these while exploring the dungeon and keeping our eyes open on the side of the road.

Here’s our breakdown for every gear piece you can find while completing The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Lyngbakr Gear Loot Drops

These are all of the Lyngbakr gear items you can earn from The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Arkas Gear Loot Drops

These are all of the Arkas gear items you can earn from The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Octomammoth Gear Loot Drops

These are all of the Octomammoth gear items you can earn from The Aetherfont dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.