Final Fantasy XIV: All The Lunar Subterrane Loot Drops & Loot Table
The Lunar Subterrane dungeon is now available in Final Fantasy XIV for Patch 6.5, and this guide covers all the loot you can earn from it.
Dungeons and raids are some of the most fun and hectic content in Final Fantasy XIV. These encounters give your character the opportunity to show off their skills and face off against the toughest foes the game has to offer. For completing these challenges, there are tremendous rewards for these battles, such as The Lunar Subterrane.
The Lune Subterrane dungeon is available for working through the Final Fantasy XIV Main Scenario Quest released during Patch 6.5, Growing Light. This guide covers all loot drops and the loot tables for each encounter in Final Fantasy XIV’s The Lunar Subterrane dungeon.
Every Loot Drop for The Lunar Subterrane in Final Fantasy XIV
There are three major encounters you need to complete as you progress through The Lunar Subterrane Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV for Patch 6.5. You will need to catch up in the Main Scenario Quests with your character if you want to unlock this dungeon, giving you access to this content with your main combat character.
All Dark Elf Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can earn for completing the Dark Elf encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Battledance Materia IX
- Battledance Materia X
- Heavens’ Eye Materia IX
- Heavens’ Eye Materia X
- Piety Materia IX
- Piety Materia X
- Quickarm Materia IX
- Quickarm Materia X
- Quicktongue Materia IX
- Quicktongue Materia X
- Savage Aim Materia IX
- Savage Aim Materia X
- Savage Might Materia IX
- Savage Might Materia X
- Voidmoon Bracelets of Aiming
- Voidmoon Bracelets of Casting
- Voidmoon Bracelets of Fending
- Voidmoon Bracelets of Healing
- Voidmoon Bracelets of Slaying
- Voidmoon Circlet of Fending
- Voidmoon Circlet of Healing
- Voidmoon Circlet of Maiming
- Voidmoon Coat of Casting
- Voidmoon Coat of Fending
- Voidmoon Coat of Healing
- Voidmoon Hat of Casting
- Voidmoon Hood of Aiming
- Voidmoon Hood of Scouting
- Voidmoon Hood of Striking
- Voidmoon Mail of Maiming
- Voidmoon Ring of Aiming
- Voidmoon Ring of Casting
- Voidmoon Ring of Fending
- Voidmoon Ring of Healing
- Voidmoon Ring of Slaying
- Voidmoon Top of Aiming
- Voidmoon Top of Scouting
- Voidmoon Top of Striking
All Damcyan Antlion Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can potentially acquire for completing the Damcyan Antlion encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Battledance Materia X
- Heavens’ Eye Materia X
- Piety Materia X
- Quickarm Materia X
- Quicktongue Materia X
- Savage Aim Materia X
- Savage Might Materia X
- Voidmoon Armguards of Aiming
- Voidmoon Armguards of Scouting
- Voidmoon Armguards of Striking
- Voidmoon Boots of Aiming
- Voidmoon Boots of Scouting
- Voidmoon Boots of Striking
- Voidmoon Ear Cuffs of Aiming
- Voidmoon Ear Cuffs of Casting
- Voidmoon Ear Cuffs of Fending
- Voidmoon Ear Cuffs of Healing
- Voidmoon Ear Cuffs of Slaying
- Voidmoon Gauntlets of Fending
- Voidmoon Gauntlets of Maiming
- Voidmoon Gloves of Casting
- Voidmoon Gloves of Healing
- Voidmoon Necklace of Aiming
- Voidmoon Necklace of Casting
- Voidmoon Necklace of Fending
- Voidmoon Necklace of Healing
- Voidmoon Necklace of Slaying
- Voidmoon Sabatons of Fending
- Voidmoon Sabatons of Maiming
- Voidmoon Shoes of Casting
- Voidmoon Shoes of Healing
All Durante Loot Drops in Final Fantasy XIV
These are all the items you can earn from completing the Durante encounter in Final Fantasy XIV.
- Kingdom of Baron (Endwalker) Orchestron Roll
- Voidmoon Bottoms of Aiming
- Voidmoon Bottoms of Scouting
- Voidmoon Bottoms of Striking
- Voidmoon Hose of Casting
- Voidmoon Hose of Fending
- Voidmoon Hose of Healing
- Voidmoon Hose of Maiming
- Wind-up Golbez