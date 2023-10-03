Final Fantasy XIV: How To Get Emerald Plating

There are several resources you’re going to be hunting down while playing Final Fantasy XIV. These are critical to crafting some of the best and most beautiful equipment your characters can wear in the game. However, they’re difficult to come by, and when it comes to tracking down Emerald Plating, it can be difficult.

Unlike other resources, there’s a good chance you won’t be able to find Emerald Plating immediately. Normally you need a Gathering class to find it, but you’ll need a combat character for this item. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Emerald Plating in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where To Find Emerald Plating in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

Rather than looking for a particular resource node for Emerald Plating, it’s going to be much more specific than that. The only way to get an Emerald Plating drop is to undergo the Castrum Marinum Trial, and complete it on Extreme difficulty. There’s a chance this material can drop at the end of this encounter, but the chances of it appearing are relatively low, and other players in your party might also be trying to loot it. The Emerald Plating was added in Patch 6.5, alongside the many other weapons you can make using it.

You can use Emerald Plating to create several unique weapon items for your Final Fantasy XIV character. However, if you don’t loot an Emerald Plating during the Castrum Marinum Trial, there’s a chance you can obtain the weapon from the loot drop, which is a more direct way to get the item you want to craft.

These are all the weapons and items you can craft if you find Emerald Plating in Final Fantasy XIV. Many of these items require a Master Blacksmith VIII to create them, but several of these items also require a Master Armorer VIII, a Master Goldsmith VIII, or a Master Alchemist VII to create them. Your character may have these unlocked, or you can reach out to a friend to craft them.