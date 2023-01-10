Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 Notes – All Paladin changes, major updates

The patch notes for Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.3 patch update, Gods Revel, Lands Tremble, have arrived. There are multiple changes in this update, such as new additions to the Main Quest Scenario, a new dungeon, several trials, a new Alliance Raid, changes to crafting, housing, and much more. Here’s what to know about al the Paladin changes happening in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.3 Patch Notes and some significant footnotes.

All Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 Notes

You can find the full Patch 6.3 Notes on the Final Fantasy XIV lodestone. For a thorough breakdown of everything, make sure to head there.

The big highlights include the continuation of the Main Scenario Quest, which picks up in Radz-at-Han with Once More unto the Void. You can continue through the next story beats for anyone caught up in these quests, eventually unlocking the latest Dungeon, Lapis Manalis. A handful of hidden trials have also been added, but these will be revealed upon completing further in the Main Scenario Quests.

Many Final Fantasy XIV fans have been waiting for the changes to Paladin, and it will have some extensive reworks of many abilities. Here’s a full breakdown of each of those ability changes.

Fight or Flight The effect has been changed from “Increases physical damage dealt by 25%” to “Increases damage dealt by 25%.”

The duration has been reduced from 25 to 20 seconds. Riot Blade Potency has been reduced from 170 to 120.

Combo potency has been reduced from 300 to 280. Iron Will Recast time has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds. Sheltron The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.” Prominence The amount of MP recovered has been increased.

The combo bonus “Grants Divine Might” has been added. Goring Blade The effects of this action have been revamped.

Goring Blade now functions as follows:

Delivers an attack with a potency of 700.

This weapon skill does not share a recast timer with any other actions.

Recast time has been increased from 2.5 to 60 seconds. Divine Veil The effect has been changed from “Upon HP recovery via healing magic cast by self or a party member, a protective barrier is cast on all party members within a radius of 15 yalms” to “Creates a barrier around self and all party members near you.” Royal Authority Potency has been reduced from 130 to 120.

Combo potency has been reduced from 420 to 380.

The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Holy Spirit Potency has been increased from 300 to 350.

Requiescat potency has been increased from 600 to 650.

Potency is increased to 450 while under the effect of Divine Might.

The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Requiescat Potency has been reduced from 400 to 300.

Maximum stacks of Requiescat have been reduced from 5 to 4.

The Requiescat effect has been changed from “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit and Holy Circle and spells will require no cast time” to “Increases the potency of Holy Spirit, Holy Circle, and all Confiteor combo actions and spells will require no cast time.”

The additional effect “Grants Blade of Faith Ready when the effect of Requiescat ends” has been changed to “Grants Confiteor Ready.” Holy Circle Potency has been reduced from 130 to 100.

Potency is increased to 200 while under the effect of Divine Might.

The effect of Divine Might will be prioritized over Requiescat when under the effect of both. Atonement Potency has been reduced from 420 to 380. Confiteor Potency has been reduced from 1,000 to 400.

Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat.

Potency will be reduced 50% for the second and all remaining enemies.

Effect of Requiescat no longer ends upon execution.

Requirement for execution has been changed from “while under the effect of Requiescat” to “while under the effect of Confiteor Ready.” Holy Sheltron The effect has been changed from “Block incoming attacks.” to “Reduces damage taken by 15%.” Expiacion Potency has been increased from 420 to 450.

Reduced potency for the second and all remaining enemies will be increased from 50% to 60%. Blade of Faith MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Potency has been reduced from 480 to 200.

Potency is increased to 700 while under the effect of Requiescat.

The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. Blade of Truth MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Potency has been reduced from 560 to 300.

Potency is increased to 800 while under the effect of Requiescat.

The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed. Blade of Valor MP cost has been increased from 0 to 1,000.

Potency has been reduced from 620 to 400.

Potency is increased to 900 while under the effect of Requiescat.

The additional effect “Restores MP” has been removed.

The combo bonus “Damage over time” has been removed. Divine Magic Mastery The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Enhanced Prominence Now acquired at level 72 (previously level 66).

The combo bonus “grants Divine Might” has been added. Enhanced Divine Veil The healing effect of Divine Veil now applies upon

Some minor changes include the addition of Ophiotauroskin Treasure Maps, Deep Dungeons now have icons on the map, side story quests like Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, Euphrosyne Alliance Raid, and the start of PvP series 3, which end when Patch 6.4 arrives.

Not everything talked about in the latest Producer Letter from last month will appear in this update; several are being withheld for patch 6.35, such as the Loporrit tribal quests, Manderville weapon quests, tool enhancement quests, and a new deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos. We can expect those in a few months.