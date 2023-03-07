Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 Notes – Eureka Orthos, Loporrit Tribal quests, major updates

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 has arrived, and with it comes a large amount of patch notes to explore. This update brings multiple new forms of content, including a new deep dungeon, Loporrit tribal quests, side quests, Manderville weapon stage, and more. Let’s break down the most significant content coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35.

All Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 notes

Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon

The first major significant addition to Final Fantasy XIV in patch 6.35 is the deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos. Eureka Orthos is an ever-changing dungeon whose architecture is never quite the same each time players enter the facility. All players will begin at level 81, and only by fighting the enemies within will they be able to gain the strength and experience needed to explore its depths.

Players can unlock Eureka Orthos via a side quest in Mor Dhona named Delve into the Myth. This deep dungeon functions as a great way to level battle jobs from 81 to 90 and features new rewards and a weapon unlock for each job.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 81 Item Level Requirement – Party Size Up to four players Time Limit 60 minutes

You can find the full Patch 6.3 Notes on the Final Fantasy XIV lodestone. For a thorough breakdown of everything, make sure to head there.

Related: Naoki Yoshida hints at Final Fantasy XIV crossover event with Final Fantasy XVI via cheeky interview response

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

Hildibrand is getting a new chapter with Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures. Players who are up to date on the hilarious side story can begin the new chapter in Radz-at-Han. This new part in the saga will also flow into the next stage for your Manderville Weapon which begins with the quest Well-oiled.

Loporrit Tribal Quests

The Loporrit tribal main quests and dailies are available for crafting jobs and unlocked via a side quest in Old Sharlayan called Must be in Dreaming(way). These dailies offer rewards as you rank up with the Loporrits and is a way to level your Disciplines of the Hand from 80 to 90.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV server populations

Splendorous Tools

In addition to the Loporrits, players can also undertake a new series of quests to start the process towards their Splendorous Tools for crafting and gathering by visiting Chora-Zoi in the Crystarium and accepting the An Original Improvement quest.

There are a ton of additional rewards to earn during the patch as well, and some new UI changes to allow for better camera control settings. This cycle of content will likely be followed by a patch 6.37 before we get to the next major update in patch 6.4 this summer.