Final Fantasy XVI preorder guide – Editions, bonuses, and more

Final Fantasy XVI is the latest instalment in the long-running JRPG series, and as has become customary with many big releases these days, prospective players have the option to pay in advance to secure a copy of the game. Here’s everything to know about how to preorder Final Fantasy XVI, and what you can expect for paying the big bucks.

Where can you preorder Final Fantasy XVI?

At present, details are a little thin on the ground regarding preorders for Final Fantasy XVI. Since it doesn’t yet even have a firm release date — though we have a pretty decent idea of Final Fantasy XVI’s general release window — many retailers haven’t even officially listed it, or simply have an empty storefront page for it. There are a couple of stores that are actually doing preorders at the moment, such as British outlet GAME and Playasia, but you’ll still be looking at the better part of a year before reaping the benefits. By contrast, the official PlayStation store only has what amounts to a placeholder.

In terms of cost, punters can expect to pay the new standard price for big PS5 titles of $70. That’s certainly what the game is listed for on Playasia, while GAME has the slightly-cheaper but UK-exclusive price of £60 (approximately $65 at time of writing). Between the rising cost of games and the price hike on the PS5 console in areas like Japan, many fans are clamoring for a PC release for Final Fantasy XVI as well which could end up slightly cheaper in the long run, but Square Enix has given no sign that it’s intending to do that.

Different editions and preorder bonuses for Final Fantasy XVI

Similarly to the preorder situation, no special editions or specific preorder bonuses have been announced at the moment. Nevertheless, it’s very much expected that Final Fantasy XVI, as the next full mainline instalment of the series and a big release for Square Enix, will have some bonuses available for those willing to splash the cash early. If the release is anything like that of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, fans can expect a standard edition and at least one special edition which may feature extras like an art book, the game’s soundtracks, or bonus in-game items.