Final Fantasy XVI State of Play: When & Where to Watch

Final Fantasy XVI will be arriving on PlayStation 5 on June 22, and players are eager to get their hands on this new entry to the franchise and have been eager to hear and see any new information about the game leading up to its release. Thankfully, Sony has announced a State of Play live stream that will air this week and feature an extensive look at some gameplay of the new game.

If you are interested in tuning in to watch, you may be wondering when and where you watch the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play, so we’ve put this guide together with all the details you need to know about the upcoming State of Play for Final Fantasy XVI.

When & Where can you watch the Final Fantasy XVI State of Play?

The Final Fantasy XVI State of Play will take place on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 11 pm CEST. The live stream will be available on Youtube and Twitch and will be around 20 minutes long. While we don’t have many specific details on this State of Play, we know that it will focus on showing off new gameplay of the latest entry to the Final Fantasy series, giving players one of the most comprehensive looks at the game.

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

We can make a few educated guesses as to what we will see. Unlike more decent entries, Final Fantasy XVI will be ditching futuristic tech and setting and instead drawing inspiration from the games of old, with swords, magic, crystals, and medieval fantasy like the games that first made the series a household name. We can expect to see more of the game’s dark fantasy setting and likely a look at some of the environments and areas players will explore in the world of Valisthea, including its people and the characters that players will meet on their journey.

Another key feature players will be happy to see is combat, which this time around is a more fast-paced, action-oriented offering that appears similar to games like Bayonetta and Devil May Cry, and in some instances features Eikons and summons, which sees players call upon giant god-like creatures to inflict massive damage.

Regardless of what is shown, players are undoubtedly excited to see more gameplay from the upcoming action RPG. With the game’s June 22 release for PS5 not far away, it won’t be long until we get our hands on the next installment to this legendary franchise.