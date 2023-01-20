All Emblem characters in Fire Emblem Engage and how to unlock them

Fire Emblem Engage introduced a new mechanic where players can summon the spirits of past protagonists to aid them in battle. You can summon past protagonists with rings called Emblems, and there are twelve in total, one for each mainline title in the series. You gain all the emblems as you play through the main storyline.

Related: How the Tower of Trials works in Fire Emblem Engage

All Emblems in Engage and where to get them

Image via Nintendo

You can equip Emblem Rings to one of your playable units, and the wearer will receive a boost in all of their stats. The wearer can engage with an Emblem to access the Hero’s unique weapons, skills, and attacks. You can develop Bonds with the Emblem heroes, and the higher your bond with the hero, the better the stats are when equipped with their Emblem Ring.

From Marth to Byleth, every mainline Fire Emblem has at least one representing hero as an Emblem. Below is the full list of all the returning heroes, plus what chapter you unlock them.

Marth

Marth is the original main hero from the first Fire Emblem game and is arguably the series’ mascot, appearing in multiple titles and the Super Smash Bros. games. You have his Emblem Ring as soon as you start the game.

Celicia

Celicia is one of the two main protagonists in Fire Emblem Gaiden and its remake, Echoes: Shadows of Valentia. She’s a warrior priestess beloved by the people of her kingdom. You unlock her Emblem at the beginning of Chapter 4.

Sigurd

Sigurd is the main protagonist of the first half of Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War. He is known for riding on his noble stead. You unlock his Emblem at the start of Chapter 4.

Leif

Leif is the main character of Fire Emblem: Thracia 776, a side story to the Genealogy of the Holy War. He’s the young nephew of Sigurd. You unlock his Emblem in Chapter 8.

Roy

Roy is the young red-headed protagonist from Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade. He is the son of Eliwood and is most famous for his playable appearances in the Super Smash Bros. series. You unlock his Emblem in Chapter 8.

Lyn

Lyn is one of the three main characters of Fire Emblem on the GameBoy Advance, the first mainline Fire Emblem game to release in the United States. She is one of the most popular characters in the West, and you unlock her Emblem in Chapter 10.

Eirika and Ephraim

Eirika and Ephraim are twins and share a single Emblem in Engage. They’re both the protagonist of Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones. You gain their Emblem in Chapter 16.

Ike

Ike is everyone’s favorite strongman from the Super Smash Bros. series, and he is also the lead character in Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance and Radiant Dawn. You gain his Emblem in Chapter 13.

Micaiah

Micaiah is one of the other leads in Radiant Dawn, and she is a Light Mage with strange powers. You unlock her Emblem in Chapter 6.

Lucina

Lucina is one of the main characters in Fire Emblem: Awakening. She’s the daughter of Chrom from a desolate future, and she travels back in time to prevent her dark timeline. Her Emblem is unlocked in Chapter 10.

Corrin (Female)

Corrin is the default name of the main playable Avatar character in Fire Emblem Fates. Engage goes with the female version of Corrin, who is a royal that has the power to transform into a dragon. You unlock her Emblem in Chapter 15.

Byleth (Male)

Byleth is the default name of the avatar character in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Engage goes with the male variant of Byleth, who is a teaching instructor for an important Military Academy. You unlock his Emblem in Chapter 14.

Emblems exclusive to DLC

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are Emblems players can only get by paying for the downloadable content. They function the same way as the Emblems in the main game.

Related: All content included in the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass

Tiki

Tiki is the holy Divine Dragon, but she looks and acts like a little kid. She is one of the most important characters in the entire Fire Emblem Mythos.

Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude

Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude are the heirs of the three great kingdoms of Fódlan in Fire Emblem: Three Emblems. The three initially start as classmates before going into all-out war with each other when they reach early adulthood. They share one Emblem in Fire Emblem Engage.