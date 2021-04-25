Forest of Myth riddle answers – Nier Replicant

The Forest of Myth is a strange place in Nier Replicant. The people who live here are bound by a strange curse, trapped between death and dreams and a danger to anyone who gets too close to them.

As you play through the section you will have some riddles to answer, so we have provided all the information that you need below.

Mayor Riddles

Riddle 1

One with it is lacking. Two with it is ideal. Three with it is dangerous. What is it?

Answer: “The answer is…a secret.”

Riddle 2

I enter through the window but break no glass. When night falls, I vanish. What am I?

Answer: “Sunlight!”

Riddle 3

I have four legs in the morning and two at noon, but end the night with three. What am I?

Answer: “A man”

Villager on the left

After helping the mayor, continue into the area and enter the dream of the villager on the left. Use the below answers:

and proceed north

and proceed east

and proceed north

and proceed east

and proceed north

Villager on the right

Only one form is real. The others are false. The real form will always speak the truth. The false ones will only speak lies.

Answer: “The real one is beta”.