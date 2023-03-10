All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Another Fortnite season is in full swing, and that means players can make and save their biggest moments with a new batch of Legacies (otherwise known as Achievements). These essentially function as Fortnite’s own version of trophies, rewarding players for pulling off multiple wins in a season, meeting every character on the map, and much more. Here is every Legacy and Achievement currently available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Every unlockable Legacy and Achievement in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

It is a good thing this latest season is slated to last three months, as there are over 40 Legacies players need to obtain during this time. Although it can be a grind, there are several benefits for those who reach these objectives. For instance, each Legacy you earn will result in a large XP bonus, and the Legacy will stay in your Career tab for the rest of time. Every Legacy in Chapter 4 Season 2 can be found below, organized by their objective type.

Related: All NPCs that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Collection Achievements

Best of the Bay : Caught every type of fish during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Caught every type of fish during Chapter 4 Season 2. Social Conduit: Met every character during Chapter 4 Season 2.

General Achievements

A Job Well Done : Completed a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Completed a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2. Big City Spender : Spent 250 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Spent 250 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2. Bounty Hacker : Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Chapter 4 Season 2. Chaos and Order : Won 100 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 100 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Destructive Duo : Won 10 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 10 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Downtown Duet : Won a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 2. Electric Trinity : Won 10 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 10 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Glitch Gladiator : Won 10 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 10 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Grind Rail Guardians : Won a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 2. Inner City Throwdown : Eliminated an opponents by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Eliminated an opponents by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 2. Lonely Legend : Won 100 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 100 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Mega Rumbled : Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Metro Mercenary : Won a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 2. Moneybags : Collected 1000 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Collected 1000 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2. Neon Downfall : Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Chapter 4 Season 2. Neon-Stoppable : Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 2. No Honor Among Thieves : Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 2. Ruling Syndicate : Won 100 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 100 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Rumbled : Won a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 2. Street Eats : Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2. Streetwise Shadow : Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2. Syndicate Squad : Won a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 2. Syndicate Squad Elite : Won 10 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 10 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. Techno Triumverate : Won 100 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Won 100 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2. The City Awaits : Landed at the new map in Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Landed at the new map in Chapter 4 Season 2. Virtual Vanguard : Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.

: Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2. You are MEGA: Reached Season Level 100 during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Weapon Achievements