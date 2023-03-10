All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Do everything possible in the latest season.
Another Fortnite season is in full swing, and that means players can make and save their biggest moments with a new batch of Legacies (otherwise known as Achievements). These essentially function as Fortnite’s own version of trophies, rewarding players for pulling off multiple wins in a season, meeting every character on the map, and much more. Here is every Legacy and Achievement currently available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
Every unlockable Legacy and Achievement in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
It is a good thing this latest season is slated to last three months, as there are over 40 Legacies players need to obtain during this time. Although it can be a grind, there are several benefits for those who reach these objectives. For instance, each Legacy you earn will result in a large XP bonus, and the Legacy will stay in your Career tab for the rest of time. Every Legacy in Chapter 4 Season 2 can be found below, organized by their objective type.
Collection Achievements
- Best of the Bay: Caught every type of fish during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Social Conduit: Met every character during Chapter 4 Season 2.
General Achievements
- A Job Well Done: Completed a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Big City Spender: Spent 250 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Bounty Hacker: Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Chaos and Order: Won 100 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Destructive Duo: Won 10 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Downtown Duet: Won a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Electric Trinity: Won 10 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Glitch Gladiator: Won 10 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Grind Rail Guardians: Won a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Inner City Throwdown: Eliminated an opponents by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Lonely Legend: Won 100 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Mega Rumbled: Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Metro Mercenary: Won a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Moneybags: Collected 1000 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Neon Downfall: Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Neon-Stoppable: Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- No Honor Among Thieves: Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Ruling Syndicate: Won 100 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Rumbled: Won a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Street Eats: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Streetwise Shadow: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Syndicate Squad: Won a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Syndicate Squad Elite: Won 10 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Techno Triumverate: Won 100 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- The City Awaits: Landed at the new map in Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Virtual Vanguard: Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- You are MEGA: Reached Season Level 100 during Chapter 4 Season 2.
Weapon Achievements
- Back Alley Boomer: Earned Shotgun Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Back Alley Brawler: Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Beast of Tooth and Claw: Earned Pickaxe Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Diverse Downtowner: Earned 4 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- High Rise Hero: Earned 7 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Metro Multitasker: Earned 6 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- SMG Cyberwarrior: Earned SMG Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Sakura Sniper: Earned Sniper Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Skilled Citygoer: Earned 3 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Small, But Deadly: Earned Pistol Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Spirit of Smoke and Fire: Earned Explosives Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Two Gun Townie: Earned 2 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Urban All-Rounder: Earned 5 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
- Urban Outlaw: Earned AR Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.