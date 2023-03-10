All Achievements and Legacies in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Do everything possible in the latest season.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Fortnite season is in full swing, and that means players can make and save their biggest moments with a new batch of Legacies (otherwise known as Achievements). These essentially function as Fortnite’s own version of trophies, rewarding players for pulling off multiple wins in a season, meeting every character on the map, and much more. Here is every Legacy and Achievement currently available in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Every unlockable Legacy and Achievement in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

It is a good thing this latest season is slated to last three months, as there are over 40 Legacies players need to obtain during this time. Although it can be a grind, there are several benefits for those who reach these objectives. For instance, each Legacy you earn will result in a large XP bonus, and the Legacy will stay in your Career tab for the rest of time. Every Legacy in Chapter 4 Season 2 can be found below, organized by their objective type.

Related: All NPCs that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Collection Achievements

General Achievements

  • A Job Well Done: Completed a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Big City Spender: Spent 250 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Bounty Hacker: Eliminated someone who is someone else’s bounty target during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Chaos and Order: Won 100 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Destructive Duo: Won 10 Duos matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Downtown Duet: Won a Duos match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Electric Trinity: Won 10 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Glitch Gladiator: Won 10 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Grind Rail Guardians: Won a Trios match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Inner City Throwdown: Eliminated an opponents by Yeeting them during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Lonely Legend: Won 100 Solo matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Mega Rumbled: Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Metro Mercenary: Won a Solo match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Moneybags: Collected 1000 Bars during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Neon Downfall: Eliminated an opponent while they were gliding during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Neon-Stoppable: Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • No Honor Among Thieves: Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Ruling Syndicate: Won 100 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Rumbled: Won a Team Rumble match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Street Eats: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Streetwise Shadow: Evaded a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Syndicate Squad: Won a Squads match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Syndicate Squad Elite: Won 10 Squads matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Techno Triumverate: Won 100 Trios matches during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • The City Awaits: Landed at the new map in Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Virtual Vanguard: Defended a teammate who has a bounty during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • You are MEGA: Reached Season Level 100 during Chapter 4 Season 2.

Weapon Achievements

  • Back Alley Boomer: Earned Shotgun Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Back Alley Brawler: Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Beast of Tooth and Claw: Earned Pickaxe Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Diverse Downtowner: Earned 4 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • High Rise Hero: Earned 7 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Metro Multitasker: Earned 6 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • SMG Cyberwarrior: Earned SMG Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Sakura Sniper: Earned Sniper Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Skilled Citygoer: Earned 3 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Small, But Deadly: Earned Pistol Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Spirit of Smoke and Fire: Earned Explosives Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Two Gun Townie: Earned 2 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Urban All-Rounder: Earned 5 different weapon specialist accolades during the same match during Chapter 4 Season 2.
  • Urban Outlaw: Earned AR Expert during Chapter 4 Season 2.

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved