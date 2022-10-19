Forza Horizon 5 10th Year Anniversary Autumn playlist – How to solve #HORIZONVERSARY Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Week 2 of the Anniversary Playlist.
The first week of the 10th Anniversary Playlist in Forza Horizon 5 is in the books, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Week 2 is ready to go, and this one takes players back to Italy and France, the backdrop for Forza Horizon 2. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at the challenges and rewards for this week, as drivers push towards the cumulative rewards for this series.
All Forza Horizon 5 Anniversary Autumn playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4
- Drive five miles in Huracan
- Bank a 100,000 Skill Score in Huracan
- Earn five Stars at Speed Zones at Huracan
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Visit the Horizon 2 Festival Site at Colinas Aridas
- Win a Street Racing event in the 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- Drive five miles in any Porsche
- Complete any Horizon Open Playground Games event
- Maintain a speed of 70 MPH (113 KM/H) in a stock 1965 Mini Cooper S for 15 seconds
- Win a Cross Country Racing event
- Earn six Stars at Speed Zones in the 1983 Audi Sport Quattro
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Stock Showdown: 2013 Shelby GT500” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Ferrari 458)
- Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Audi Quattro and 3 pts. each)
- Complete three Speed Zone challenges (rewards are three Super Wheelspins and 6 pts. (2 pts. each))
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Honda hoodie, Peugeot 207 S, Song reward (Keeno-Nocturne) and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
- Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Horizon Open – Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom event (rewards are 1970 Challenger and 2 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 at the Horizon 2 Festival Site in the Colinas Aridas (rewards are a Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- Collectibles – Smash 10 Horizon Europe Bonus Boards in the Copper Canyon (rewards are Lambo Huracan and 3 pts.)
Monthly Challenges
- Complete Horizon Origins story (rewards are 2013 Viper AE and 12 pts.)
- Monthly Rivals (Lookout Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
- Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1993 Renault Clio and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Koenigsegg Agera. 40 points will yield the Gallardo Spyder.
These challenges will end on October 27.