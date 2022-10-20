For the first week of the Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary playlist, drivers were transported in a sense back to the festival’s origins in Colorado. The second week turns the clock back to 2014, when the Horizon Festival set up shop in Italy and France. This was the first time that Horizon took place in Europe, and it gets its time to shine in FH5. To honor Forza Horizon 2, a new hidden festival site has been set up. This is known as the Horizon 2 Festival Site, and here’s how you can find it.

How to find the Horizon 2 Festival Site in Forza Horizon 5

Much like with the Horizon 1 Festival Site, the Horizon 2 Festival site is a hidden site. And, it’s in a tough-to-find location. For starters, you’ll want to head to the western side of the map, to a region called Colinas Aridas. For reference, this region is to the east of the Horizon Mexico Festival site.

Now, this hidden festival site can be found to the east of the La Gran Caldera, and north of El Estadio Horizon. Here’s an exact look on the map as to where the Horizon 2 Festival Site is located, denoted by the triangular cursor:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, be sure to keep on the lookout in the Colinas Aridas region for Horizon Europe boards. These boards are white and blue boards, with the word ‘Horizon’ on each one. You will need to smash 10 of these to get the Lambo Huracan, the card needed in order to complete the Photo Challenge.