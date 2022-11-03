The Forza Horizon 5 10th Anniversary playlist is coming to an end, but there is still one hidden festival site left to find. The Horizon 4 Festival Site is a throwback to Forza Horizon 4, released in 2018 and set in the United Kingdom. FH5 players will need to find this festival site to complete Daily and Weekly Challenges for the final playlist, but where is this hidden site? Let’s go over where you will need to go, in order to find it.

How to find the Horizon 4 Festival Site in Forza Horizon 5

Much like the Horizon 1, Horizon 2, and Horizon 3 Festival sites, the Horizon 4 Festival Site is hidden on the Forza Horizon 5 map. This means that it won’t show up as a visible site on the map, unlike the Horizon Outposts.

The Horizon 4 Festival Site is located at Tierra Prospera, found in the center part of the map. As far as the site goes, the location is to the south of El Estadio Horizon, and right by the Los Campos Drift Zone. Here’s where the Horizon 4 site can be found, noted by the triangular cursor on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Also, be sure to keep on the lookout in the Tierra Prospera region for Horizon U.K. boards. These boards are blue and white, with the word ‘Horizon’ on each one. You will need to smash 10 of these to get the McLaren Senna, the card needed in order to complete the Photo Challenge.