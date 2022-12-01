Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Spring playlist – How to complete #HILOW Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

Last licks for the Donut playlist.

It’s the final week of the Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media playlist. This last week features a new set of challenges, and the final opportunity to make progress towards the cumulative series rewards. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including this week’s Photo Challenge.

All Donut Media Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

  • Own and drive the 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe
  • Earn two Stars on the Switchbacks Speed Zone in TT RS
  • Upgrade TT RS to win any ‘S1’ Class race event
  • Earn an Ultimate Burnout Skill in TT RS

Here’s a look at where the Switchbacks Speed Zone can be found:

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

  • Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in any vehicle
  • Earn 20 Air Skills
  • Take a picture of any Holden vehicle
  • Drive 10 miles in Horizon Tour events (16.1 KM)
  • Earn nine Stars at Speed Zones in any Porsche
  • Spend 15,000 credits on upgrades for any Italian vehicle
  • Win two Road Racing events in any Jaguar

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

  • Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and McLaren 600LT)
  • Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 2002 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.)
  • Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)
  • Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ferrari 812, 1970 Ford GT70, 2012 Jaguar XKR-S, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

  • Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z at the Horizon Festival Mexico (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts)

Monthly Challenges

  • Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)
  • Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
  • Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

  • Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)
  • Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Morris Traveler. 40 points will yield the 2021 911 GT3.

These challenges will end on December 8.

