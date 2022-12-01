Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Spring playlist – How to complete #HILOW Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Last licks for the Donut playlist.
It’s the final week of the Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media playlist. This last week features a new set of challenges, and the final opportunity to make progress towards the cumulative series rewards. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including this week’s Photo Challenge.
All Donut Media Spring playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe
- Earn two Stars on the Switchbacks Speed Zone in TT RS
- Upgrade TT RS to win any ‘S1’ Class race event
- Earn an Ultimate Burnout Skill in TT RS
Here’s a look at where the Switchbacks Speed Zone can be found:
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in any vehicle
- Earn 20 Air Skills
- Take a picture of any Holden vehicle
- Drive 10 miles in Horizon Tour events (16.1 KM)
- Earn nine Stars at Speed Zones in any Porsche
- Spend 15,000 credits on upgrades for any Italian vehicle
- Win two Road Racing events in any Jaguar
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and McLaren 600LT)
- Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 2002 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.)
- Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ferrari 812, 1970 Ford GT70, 2012 Jaguar XKR-S, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z at the Horizon Festival Mexico (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts)
Monthly Challenges
- Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)
- Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Morris Traveler. 40 points will yield the 2021 911 GT3.
These challenges will end on December 8.