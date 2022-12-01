Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Spring playlist – How to complete #HILOW Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the final week of the Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media playlist. This last week features a new set of challenges, and the final opportunity to make progress towards the cumulative series rewards. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including this week’s Photo Challenge.

Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?

All Donut Media Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2010 Audi TT RS Coupe

Earn two Stars on the Switchbacks Speed Zone in TT RS

Upgrade TT RS to win any ‘S1’ Class race event

Earn an Ultimate Burnout Skill in TT RS

Here’s a look at where the Switchbacks Speed Zone can be found:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in any vehicle

Earn 20 Air Skills

Take a picture of any Holden vehicle

Drive 10 miles in Horizon Tour events (16.1 KM)

Earn nine Stars at Speed Zones in any Porsche

Spend 15,000 credits on upgrades for any Italian vehicle

Win two Road Racing events in any Jaguar

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and McLaren 600LT)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and McLaren 600LT) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 2002 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 2002 Audi RS 6 and 3 pts.) Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Ferrari 812, 1970 Ford GT70, 2012 Jaguar XKR-S, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z at the Horizon Festival Mexico (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts)

Monthly Challenges

Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Morris Traveler. 40 points will yield the 2021 911 GT3.

These challenges will end on December 8.