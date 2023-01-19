Forza Horizon 5 #FORDzathon Winter Playlist – How to complete Ford Time Lucky Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

The third week of Forza Horizon 5’s #FORDzathon is now live, and it comes with a slew of new challenges and rewards. Plus, it also comes with a new Treasure Hunt. So, how can you get all of this done for this week? Let’s take a look at this week’s playlist.

All #FORDzathon Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Win any Cross Country event in F-150 Raptor

Earn nine stars from Trailblazers in F-150 Raptor

Earn a total 100,000 total Skill Score in F-150 Raptor

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Win a Dirt Race in the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

Earn five Speed Skills in The Eliminator

Maintain a speed of 200 MPH (321.9 KM/H) for 10 seconds in any Ford

Win a Drag Race in a Retro Muscle car

Jump 1,000 ft. (305 m) in the Copper Canyon

Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle upgraded to ‘X’ class

Smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Sierra Challenge” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2016 Ford Mustang)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2016 Ford Mustang) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 3 pts. and Clothing rewards)

(rewards are 3 pts. and Clothing rewards) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1977 Ford Escort, 1993 Ford Mustang, Ford Supervan 3, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Make sure to escape in time, as you get lucky by drifting up close” (rewards are #100 FORZATHON points and 3 pts.)

– “Make sure to escape in time, as you get lucky by drifting up close” (rewards are #100 FORZATHON points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo in Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo in Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Ford Fiesta RS and 2 pts.)

To complete this Treasure Hunt, you will need a Ford vehicle. Then, perform a Lucky Escape Skill with a Ford vehicle. The chest will then be unveiled in the city of Guanajuato.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Horizona Baja Scramble) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 2017 Ford Raptor and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2016 Renault Clio. 40 points will yield the 2015 Ford GT.

This playlist is set to end on January 26.