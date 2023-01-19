Forza Horizon 5 #FORDzathon Winter Playlist – How to complete Ford Time Lucky Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
Get ready for a new Treasure Hunt.
The third week of Forza Horizon 5’s #FORDzathon is now live, and it comes with a slew of new challenges and rewards. Plus, it also comes with a new Treasure Hunt. So, how can you get all of this done for this week? Let’s take a look at this week’s playlist.
Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?
All #FORDzathon Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Win any Cross Country event in F-150 Raptor
- Earn nine stars from Trailblazers in F-150 Raptor
- Earn a total 100,000 total Skill Score in F-150 Raptor
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Win a Dirt Race in the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- Earn five Speed Skills in The Eliminator
- Maintain a speed of 200 MPH (321.9 KM/H) for 10 seconds in any Ford
- Win a Drag Race in a Retro Muscle car
- Jump 1,000 ft. (305 m) in the Copper Canyon
- Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in any vehicle upgraded to ‘X’ class
- Smash 20 solar panels in 30 seconds
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Sierra Challenge” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2016 Ford Mustang)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 3 pts. and Clothing rewards)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 1977 Ford Escort, 1993 Ford Mustang, Ford Supervan 3, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Make sure to escape in time, as you get lucky by drifting up close” (rewards are #100 FORZATHON points and 3 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo in Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Ford Fiesta RS and 2 pts.)
To complete this Treasure Hunt, you will need a Ford vehicle. Then, perform a Lucky Escape Skill with a Ford vehicle. The chest will then be unveiled in the city of Guanajuato.
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Horizona Baja Scramble) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 2017 Ford Raptor and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the 2016 Renault Clio. 40 points will yield the 2015 Ford GT.
This playlist is set to end on January 26.