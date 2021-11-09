Forza Horizon 5: How to complete the Baja Volcano Expedition and all optional objectives

In Forza Horizon 5, you will need to complete a number of expeditions. These expeditions will also have a number of optional objectives. One such expedition is the Baja Volcano Expedition. You will need to complete this expedition in order to open up the Baja Outpost site. Here’s a look at this chapter, plus the optional objectives.

To complete this expedition, you will have to begin at the introduction of the chapter, and then make your way to the volcano. All you will have to do is follow the blue line if you have the trail assist on.

After heading up the volcano, you can then attempt to complete four optional objectives, or skip these challenges and move on to the conclusion of the chapter. While these are not mandatory, doing so will allow you to gain additional Accolade points.

Here’s a look at the optional objectives:

Find a location for the seismometer

For this objective, you will want to drive around the molten lava depository until you see an A pop up on the bottom-left map. This indicates an Accolade objective. Get close, and then you should see a yellow message indicating that you need to place the seismometer. Hit the button indicated, and a cutscene will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Put on the thermal suit

There are a number of small buildings at the volcano expedition site. Drive towards the buildings, and you will want to find the one with a flat roof, and small height, if that makes any sense. Go near it, and you should see the ‘Change Outfit’ message pop up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collect a sample from the Hot Springs lake

The next one can actually be completed near the thermal suit objective. For the third challenge, you will need to find the Hot Springs lake. This lake has steam emitting out of it, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Smash five steam vents to release geothermal energy

The last challenge involves destroying five “steam vents.” These vents are simply rock formations that have steam emitting out. Go near one, and run it over with your vehicle. Do this for four more, and that’s it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have completed all four, or if you decided to skip the objectives, head towards the team of buggies that are on the outskirts of the expedition site. Exit the volcano, and then head back down the mountain. Follow the blue trail, and then go through the remainder of the mission until you have finished the racing event. Keep in mind that you do not need to finish in first in the race in order to complete the expedition in full.