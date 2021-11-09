Forza Horizon 5: How to complete the Tulum Expedition and all optional objectives

In Forza Horizon 5, you will need to complete a number of expeditions. These expeditions will also have a number of optional objectives. One such expedition is the Tulum Expedition, which must be done in order to unlock the Horizon Apex outpost. Here’s a look at what you will need to for this challenge, plus all the different objectives.

To complete this expedition, you will have to begin at the introduction of the chapter, and then make your way to the Tulum site. The Tulum site is situated in Ek’ Balam, which is in the southeastern portion of the map. If you have the option to have the title set a track for you—which, for the record, is a blue trail along the road—there should not be much of a problem finding this site at all.

Once you get to the site, you can immediately head towards Ramiro, a member of the expedition team, or complete the optional objectives. While these are not mandatory, doing so will allow you to gain additional Accolade points.

There are five optional objectives. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Photograph the Jade Statue

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to take a photo of the Jade Statue at the site. More information on the Jade Statue can be found below.

Reach the top of the Central Ruin

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this challenge, you will need to climb up the Central Ruin. The Central Ruin is the large structure that can be found right in the middle of the site.

Climb up one of the two ramps that are on the ruin, and drive up until you reach the highest level.

Find a location for the Horizon Pulse radio beacon

This challenge should be done right after the Central Ruin objective, and before the Golden Statue. If you enter the Central Ruin from the back (by the lake), leave through the front. Then, move directly to the east. Along the trail, you should find a wooden surface that can be driven on, as well as a tree. Right here, you will want to place your vehicle at the right spot, and then, click X when the options pops up to place to the radio beacon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Photograph the Golden Statue

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last objective is to take a picture of the Golden Statue. More info on the Golden Statue can be found through the link below.

Once you complete those four, or if you choose not to do any of them, head towards Ramiro and the accompanying plane for the final objective. He can be found at the southeastern part of the expedition site. You’ll know when you’re there when you see the yellow symbol listed above.

Then, follow the blue trail and the team, and go to the Horizon Apex Outpost. Once that’s done, the expedition chapter is officially complete.