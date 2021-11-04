How to take and save photos in Forza Horizon 5

Taking pictures of cars and scenic areas is a vital part of Forza Horizon 4. Back in FH4, photos of certain vehicles and regions needed to be taken in order to complete specific challenges. And, it’s also nice to be able to take a picture of your favorite vehicle, and share it with others. But how do you take and save photos in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

You will first need to hit Up on the D-Pad to bring up the camera. Here, you can rotate around the area with the right stick, and also use the left stick to move the lens around, as well. Additionally, there are also some other options to be aware of in FH5. To focus in on an object, hit X. Y brings up the Effects mode, and clicking LB will reset any current cosmetic damage on the car.

To take a photo, press A. After you have done that, you will need to press A again to save the photo.

Then, select the ‘Save New Photo’ tab, and give the picture a name. Set it, and the picture should be saved on your game file.

As you can see, taking pictures isn’t all that hard. And, it’s also pretty simple to access your photos, as well. To access previously taken photos, press pause to access the main menu. Scroll to the Creative Hub section, and select ‘Photo Gallery.’ Previously taken pictures should populate in this section.