How to find the Jade Statue in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout your time in Mexico and Forza Horizon 5, you may be tasked to find particular landmarks in the greater Baja California are. One of those landmarks is the Jade Statue, and this statue is a part of an expedition that takes place in the FH5. If you have been searching for the Jade Statue, look no further. Let’s guide you in the right direction towards it in Forza Horizon 5.

To find the Jade Statue in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to head down to the Tulum Expedition site. The Tulum Expedition site can be found on the southeast portion of the map, in the region of Ek’ Balam.

Go to the expedition site, and look around at the northern area of the site. There, you should find a number of wooden sticks pointed in the area, and a green statue. This structure is called the Jade Statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You may need to find this statue and photograph it in order to complete the Tulum Expedition chapter in Forza Horizon 5. Finding this statue is a part of the optional objectives that are a part of the event. While it is not mandatory, you can score some free Accolade points for your Horizon Adventure in FH5.