How to find the Golden Statue in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, you may be tasked to find particular landmarks in the greater Baja California area. One of those landmarks is the Golden Statue. This is one of two statues you may need to find as part of a special expedition in FH5. If you have been searching for the Golden Statue, look no further. Let’s guide you in the right direction towards it in Forza Horizon 5.

The Golden Statue is located in the same area as the Jade Statue. To find the Golden Statue in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to head down to the Tulum Expedition site. The Tulum Expedition site can be found on the southeast portion of the map, in the region of Ek’ Balam.

Once you are in the expedition site, you will want to find the Central Ruin. The Central Ruin is at the center of the site. Then, go southeast and look for a small, battered structure. On the structure is a collection of sticks pointed in the air, and a gold statue situated under it. This is the Golden Statue.

You may need to find the Golden Statue and photograph it in order to complete the Tulum Expedition chapter in Forza Horizon 5. Finding this statue is a part of the optional objectives that are a part of the event. While it is not mandatory, you can score some free Accolade points for your Horizon Adventure in FH5.