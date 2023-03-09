Forza Horizon 5: How to find Spaik’s Mural in Guanajuato

For the Horizon Wilds Takeover in Forza Horizon 5, the folks over at Playground Games will be adding special limited-time murals across the map. The first one is called Spaik’s Mural, and it’s tied to the Autumn season playlist. So, where can the mural be found on the map? Let’s take a look at the location on the map, plus what kind of vehicle is needed in order to complete the Photo Challenge attached to it.

Spaik’s Mural in Guanajuato

As the name suggests, Spaik’s Mural can be found the city of Guanajuato. However, Guanajuato is the largest city in the Forza Horizon 5 map. That hint doesn’t really help all that much, other than give the player an indication as what region to go to.

The mural can be found at the southern part of the city, right by an underpass. The mural can be pretty easy to miss, so make sure to look up with the right stick in order to double-check the location. Here’s where one should go on the map to find Spaik’s Mural:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mural photos are nothing new in Forza Horizon 5. The team added a bunch of these when FH5 first launched back in 2021. But, this one will be around in Guanajuato for a week. For the Horizon Wilds Takeover Autumn season, users must take a photo by this mural with any Hoonigan to complete the Photo Challenge.