Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive Spring Playlist – How to complete Weekly Photo Challenge, Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
Finishing in style.
The final week of the Japanese Automotive playlist is finally here, which means it’s spring in Forza Horizon 5. Just like every other week, the change in seasons means new challenges to complete and rewards to earn. Let’s take a look at what’s on deck this week, including a new Treasure Hunt and Photo Challenge.
Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?
All Weekly playlist challenges
“Civic Duty” Weekly Challenge
- Own and drive the 1997 Honda Civic Type R
- Win two Road Circuit Events in the Civic
- Earn a Hard Charger Skill in the Civic
- Photograph the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn 5 Stars at Drift Zones in any Japanese vehicle
- Maintain a speed of 200MPH (321.9 km/h) for 10 seconds in the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
- Earn an Ultimate Speed Skill in The Eliminator
- Complete the ‘On a Wing and Prayer’ Showcase Event
- Earn 3 Stars on any Danger Sign in an Infiniti vehicle
- Win a Drag Race
- Photograph the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
A new challenge unlocks every day of the week. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each challenge they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Trail Tourers” in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and the Honda NSX-R GT)
- Complete two Eventlab challenges (rewards are 6 pts., a Forza Link reward, and a Super Wheelspin)
- Complete the “Survival” Seasonal Playground Game (reward is 3 pts. and the 1997 Nissan GT-R)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are 2 pts. and Super Wheelspin)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are 2 pts. and Super Wheelspin)
- Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 10 pts., the 2016 Mazda MX-5, and the 2008 Subaru WRX)
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – This week’s Hunt will require you to first pick up a 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT. Then, look for any Danger Sign and get at least one Star. Once you do that, an orange circle will pop up around Hotel Castillo, which is located north of Guanajuato. You’ll find the Chest inside the castle, just behind two golf carts.
- Photo Challenge – Photograph any Honda or Acura next to the stone lanterns in the secret cave near Ek’ Balam (rewards are Forza Link Reward and 2 pts.)
- Horizon Open – Complete a Horizon Open Drift Event in any Japanese vehicle (rewards are 2 pts. and the 1998 Silvia)
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Plaza Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Trap (rewards are 2 pts. and Super Wheelspin)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 5 pts. and the Hot Wheels Suit)
20 points are needed to earn the 1965 Sports 800, while 40 points are needed for the Nissan Sentra.
This playlist will end on March 2.