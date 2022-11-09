In Forza Horizon 5, various locations in the game has more meaning that just to look aesthetically pleasing. Many of the title’s landmarks are key towards completing Daily objectives, as well as Weekly Photo Challenges, among others. One such location that falls under this category is the Hotel Castillo. Hotel Castillo is a castle hotel that can also be used as a home for players in Forza Horizon 5. So, how can you find Hotel Castillo in FH5? Let’s go over where you need to go.

How to get to Hotel Castillo in Forza Horizon 5

Hotel Castillo can be found in the northern part of the main Forza Horizon 5 map. The hotel is directly to the north of Guanajuato, and to the west of Copper Canyon. Here’s a look at where it can be found on the Horizon 5 map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This hotel is actually purchasable, and can be set as a home in Forza Horizon. Those who buy it will receive two Super Wheelspin, as well as a free Wheelspin each day you attend the Horizon Mexico festival. However, this hotel will cost you a pretty penny. How much money, you might ask? 5,000,000 CR is the price of Hotel Castillo.

If you regularly play Forza Horizon 5, this is actually pretty obtainable. If not, start grinding races in FH5. Driving in Forza Horizon 5, and regularly winning — or at the very least, finishing in the top three — races like dirt or street races will yield a good amount of credits.