Forza Horizon 5 PC system requirements – minimum, recommended, and ideal specs

Can you run it?

Image via Xbox

The PC system requirements for Forza Horizon 5 have been revealed. Players who were eyeballing the next installment in the series for their PC and who were curious if they could run it should now have all the information that they need.

Below you will find the full specs, for both AMD and Nvidia builds, across three different regions from Min to Ideal. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on what kind of FPS or Resolution those specs target, although it is pretty easy to assume that the minimum would be around 1080p at 60 FPS while the ideal would be 1440p to 4K with anywhere from 60 to 144 FPS.

Min Spec

AMDNvidia
Min OS VersionWindows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909)
CPURyzen 3 1200Intel i5-4460
GPURadeon RX 470Nvidia GTX 970
VRAM4 GB4 GB
RAM8 GB8 GB
HDD110 GB110 GB

Recommend Spec

AMDNvidia
Min OS VersionWindows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909)
CPURyzen 5 1500XIntel i5-8400
GPURadeon RX 590Nvidia GTX 1070
VRAM8 GB8 GB
RAM16 GB16 GB
HDD110 GB110 GB

Ideal Spec

AMDNvidia
Min OS VersionWindows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909)Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909)
CPURyzen 7 3800XTIntel i7-10700K
GPURadeon RX 6800 XTNvidia RTX 3080
VRAM16 GB10 GB
RAM16 GB16 GB
SSD110 GB110 GB

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved