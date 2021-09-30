Forza Horizon 5 PC system requirements – minimum, recommended, and ideal specs

The PC system requirements for Forza Horizon 5 have been revealed. Players who were eyeballing the next installment in the series for their PC and who were curious if they could run it should now have all the information that they need.

Below you will find the full specs, for both AMD and Nvidia builds, across three different regions from Min to Ideal. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on what kind of FPS or Resolution those specs target, although it is pretty easy to assume that the minimum would be around 1080p at 60 FPS while the ideal would be 1440p to 4K with anywhere from 60 to 144 FPS.

Min Spec

AMD Nvidia Min OS Version Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909) CPU Ryzen 3 1200 Intel i5-4460 GPU Radeon RX 470 Nvidia GTX 970 VRAM 4 GB 4 GB RAM 8 GB 8 GB HDD 110 GB 110 GB

Recommend Spec

AMD Nvidia Min OS Version Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909) Windows 10 Nov 2019 update (1909) CPU Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i5-8400 GPU Radeon RX 590 Nvidia GTX 1070 VRAM 8 GB 8 GB RAM 16 GB 16 GB HDD 110 GB 110 GB

Ideal Spec