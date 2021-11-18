Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Autumn Playlist – How to get all cars, Treasure Chest location, challenges, and more

It’s a new week in Forza Horizon 5, and that means a change in seasons. Autumn is here, and that means a new Playlist, as the grind towards the Mercedes AMG-One and McLaren F1 Monthly awards continues. So, what are the challenges for this week? Let’s take a look at those, plus the car rewards for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Autumn playlist challenges

Here’s a look at the challenges for this week.

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 1969 Volkswagen Class S/1600 Baja Bug

Earn 500,000 Skill Score with Baja Bug

Win 3 Cross Country Series events with Baja Bug

Earn 13 stars from Trailblazers with Baja Bug

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Buy a car from the Auction House

Earn 3 stars in any Speed Trap in a Classic Racer

Earn 12 Clean Racing Skills from Road Racers

Jump a distance of 1,000 ft. in any car

Win a Street Race in a Vans & Utility car

Complete an Expedition

Complete any Horizon Story chapter

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one completed.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate in Horizon Arcade (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – reward is 3 pts.)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – reward is 3 pts.) Eventlab Events – Win the Gauntlet of Fun (restrictions are A/800 – rewards are Windows Tada and 3 pts.)

– Win the Gauntlet of Fun (restrictions are A/800 – rewards are Windows Tada and 3 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is Emote and 3pts.)

(reward is Emote and 3pts.) Danger Sign – Get at least 1230.3 ft. at Danger Sign near volcano (restrictions are Classic Muscle and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Get at least 1230.3 ft. at Danger Sign near volcano (restrictions are Classic Muscle and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 200 MPH at trap north of Hotel Castillo (restrictions are Ferrari and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 200 MPH at trap north of Hotel Castillo (restrictions are Ferrari and S2/998 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Average at least 125 MPH at zone in Rio Fuerte (restrictions are Modern Supercars and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Average at least 125 MPH at zone in Rio Fuerte (restrictions are Modern Supercars and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events La Selva Scramble (restrictions are Modern Sports Cars and A/800 – rewards are car 50,000 CR and 5 pts.) Ribera Rocosa Cross Country (restrictions are Sports Utility Heroes and P1/100-900 – rewards are BMW XG M and 5 pts.) Oasis Cross Country (restrictions are Pickups & 4×4’s and B/700 – rewards are Ranger Raptor and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (rewards are 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Modern Rally car at La Gran Caldera volcano (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Modern Rally car at La Gran Caldera volcano (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Steal a crown in Playground Games (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Steal a crown in Playground Games (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

Unlike last week, there is no Treasure Hunt for this week’s challenges.

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

22 points are needed for the 1984 Honda Civic. 42 points are for the Radical RXC.

This set of challenges will expire on November 25.