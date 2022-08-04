Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Winter playlist – How to solve Practical Metal Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s getting down to crunch time in Forza Horizon 5, as we are getting close to end of Series 10 and the push towards the #58 Extreme E and 2019 RAESR TS. We are into the third week of the series, and that means winter in Mexico. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including yet another Treasure Hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Earn six Stars at Speed Zones in Turbo S

Paint the car body of Turbo S

Earn an Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skill in Turbo S

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit Copper Canyon

Jump 1,000 ft. (305 m) in Copper Canyon

Earn three Clean Racing Skills in any fully electric vehicle

Take a picture of any Extreme E vehicle

Earn six Stars at Danger Signs in any Extreme E vehicle

Smash 10 solar panels in ay Extreme E vehicle

Earn eight Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “C Class Heroes” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2018 S1 Saleen)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2018 S1 Saleen) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games challenge (rewards are Jaguar MK 11 3.8 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Jaguar MK 11 3.8 and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are #55 Extreme E and 2 pts.)

(rewards are #55 Extreme E and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Porsche Cayman, Extreme E Yellow Race Suit, #22 Extreme E, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Copper wins in electric conductivity and is used a-cross country” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Copper wins in electric conductivity and is used a-cross country” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Copper Canyon (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Copper Canyon (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts) Horizon Open – Complete a Cross Country Racing Horizon Open Custom race (reward is Porsche Taycan S and 3 pts.)

In order to solve this Treasure Hunt, users must complete in the limited-time Copper Canyon Cross Country event. For this event, users must come in first after the three-race event. Here’s a look at where it can be found on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Airfield Cross Country Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 1964 Emory 356 C. 40 points will yield the KTM X-Bow GT4.

This challenge will end on August 11.