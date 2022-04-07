How to get to Copper Canyon in Forza Horizon 5

The Forza Horizon 5 map is not only a bit larger than maps of the past, but it’s also filled with very unique natural landmarks. From desert flats, to jungles, and even a volcano, FH5 has plenty of scenery to discover across Mexico. One such locale you should get familiar with is Copper Canyon. Copper Canyon is home a number of PR stunts and races, as well as a key component of the Forza Horizon 5 story.

So, how can you find Copper Canyon in Mexico? Let’s go over where you need to go.

To find Copper Canyon in Forza Horizon 5, turn your attentions towards the northern part of the world map. Copper Canyon is located in the northeastern part of the map, and it is actually one of the most northern parts found in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This region, which is relatively close to The Eliminator entry site on the map, is home to winding railroads, as well as a number of Cross Country, Dirt, and Street Scene races. Additionally, Copper Canyon is the backdrop for the ‘Catch Me if You Can‘ Showcase event in Forza Horizon 5. This showcase is a part of the Horizon Rush outpost lineup.