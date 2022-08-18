Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Summer playlist – How to solve Give me Five Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
Get ready to drive through history.
Series 11 in Forza Horizon 5 is here, and that means a new month full of challenges and rewards. This season is all about history, as a number of classic cars from the 1970’s and Mexico’s past will be celebrated over the coming weeks. So, what’s on the docket for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 1961 Jaguar E-Type
- Win a Road Race in E-Type
- Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in E-Type
- Earn nine stars at Speed Zones in E-Type
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn three Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race
- Win a Drag Race in a Rare Classics Car
- Earn two stars from Trailblazers in any Mustang
- Take a picture of any vehicle
- Win a Street Race in a Rods and Customs car
- Earn a total of 300 MPH (483 KM/H) across Speed Traps in any Cult Classic
- Eliminate three opponents in The Eliminator
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Stock Showdown: Mini Cooper S” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and #24 Ferrari P4)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Jaguar E-Type and 3 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Chevy 150 Sedan and 2 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Chevy Impala, 1932 Ford Coupe, 1969 Ford Mustang, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Take 5 for a luxury road experience like it’s 1932” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 19553 Moris Minor 1000 in Ek’ Balam (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- Horizon Open – Earn 20 Air Skill in Horizon Open Racing (reward is 1973 Ford Escort and 3 pts.)
Related: Forza Horizon 5: How to complete the Tulum Expedition and all optional objectives
For this Treasure Hunt, users will need the 1932 Ford Coupe, which can be obtained by completing the Street Scene-themed Seasonal Championship for this week. After obtaining it, set to as your active car and drive five miles in it to unlock the chest.
Monthly Challenges
- Horizon Story – Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE)
- Monthly Rivals (Bahia de Plano Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
- Forza EV (Los Jardines Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are 1965 Pontiac GTO and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Porsche 550. 40 points will yield the Maserati 8CTF.
This challenge will end on August 25.