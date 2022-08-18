Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Summer playlist – How to solve Give me Five Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

Series 11 in Forza Horizon 5 is here, and that means a new month full of challenges and rewards. This season is all about history, as a number of classic cars from the 1970’s and Mexico’s past will be celebrated over the coming weeks. So, what’s on the docket for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1961 Jaguar E-Type

Win a Road Race in E-Type

Earn 10 Clean Racing Skills in E-Type

Earn nine stars at Speed Zones in E-Type

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn three Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race

Win a Drag Race in a Rare Classics Car

Earn two stars from Trailblazers in any Mustang

Take a picture of any vehicle

Win a Street Race in a Rods and Customs car

Earn a total of 300 MPH (483 KM/H) across Speed Traps in any Cult Classic

Eliminate three opponents in The Eliminator

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Mini Cooper S” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and #24 Ferrari P4)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and #24 Ferrari P4) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Jaguar E-Type and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Jaguar E-Type and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Chevy 150 Sedan and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Chevy 150 Sedan and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Chevy Impala, 1932 Ford Coupe, 1969 Ford Mustang, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Take 5 for a luxury road experience like it’s 1932” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Take 5 for a luxury road experience like it’s 1932” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 19553 Moris Minor 1000 in Ek’ Balam (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 19553 Moris Minor 1000 in Ek’ Balam (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts) Horizon Open – Earn 20 Air Skill in Horizon Open Racing (reward is 1973 Ford Escort and 3 pts.)

Related: Forza Horizon 5: How to complete the Tulum Expedition and all optional objectives

For this Treasure Hunt, users will need the 1932 Ford Coupe, which can be obtained by completing the Street Scene-themed Seasonal Championship for this week. After obtaining it, set to as your active car and drive five miles in it to unlock the chest.

Monthly Challenges

Horizon Story – Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE)

– Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE) Monthly Rivals (Bahia de Plano Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Los Jardines Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are 1965 Pontiac GTO and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Porsche 550. 40 points will yield the Maserati 8CTF.

This challenge will end on August 25.