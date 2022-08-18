Forza Horizon 5 has many different environments, ranging from volcano peaks to desert dunes, and even jungle areas that feature a lot of history, but also treacherous terrain that can only be found in Mexico. One such area that is consumed by the jungle is Ek’ Balam, home to a number of challenges in Forza Horizon 5, as well as a key component of the FH5 adventure. If you need help finding Ek’ Balam in Forza Horizon 5, we are here to help. Let’s show you where Ek’ Balam is on the Forza Horizon 5 map.

How to get to Ek’ Balam in Forza Horizon 5

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dunas Blancas can be found in the southeastern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. This region is to the west of the Rio de la Selva and Riviera Maya, and to the south of Gran Pantano

Ek’ Balam is a pivotal part of the Forza Horizon 5 adventure, for a number of reasons. For one, this region will need to be found in order to complete certain challenges, like the Ek’ Balam Cross Country Circuit. in addition, a number of XP boards are located here, and don’t be surprised if a Weekly Photo Challenge takes you to Ek’ Balam at some point.

Additionally, Ek’ Balam is the area where the Tulum Expedition is located. The Tulum Expedition is one of the expeditions in the mainland adventure of Forza Horizon 5, where players will need to discover the past relics that are found here and navigate the jungle in order to complete it in full.

If you ever need to go here, it might be wise to bring a vehicle that has good off-road tires. Considering this is in the jungle, it’s a good idea to come prepared.