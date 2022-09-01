Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Winter playlist – How to solve Race Against Time Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more
Just two weeks to go in Series 11.
Week 3 of Series 11 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived, and it comes with new events and challenges. The push for the 2021 BMW M4 and the M-B 300 SLR continues this week, so let’s take a look at all the challenges, including how to complete this week’s treasure hunt.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- Win a Street Race in Spec-R
- Earn five Ultimate Drift Skills in Spec-R
- Earn five stars at Drift Zones in Spec-R
Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990s
- Smash five phone booths
- Complete a Super7
- Earn five Drift Skills at the top of La Gran Caldera
- Spend 50,000 credits on upgrades
- Earn 10 stars from PR Stunts within three minutes
- Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Stock Showdown: Volvo 850 R” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Ferrari 575M)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Honda S2000 and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2002 Nissan GT-R, Volvo 850, Ferrari F355, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Treasure Hunt – “Race like it’s 1999 with a purrrfect finish” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 #Forzathon points)
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1997 Mitsubishi GTO under the Arch of Mulege (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are 2000 Silvia and 2 pts.)
For this event, you will need to have either the 1999 Ford Racing Puma or the 1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition. Win any standard race, like a Sprint, and the treasure chest will then spawn. The chest can be found at the Aerodromo en La Selva.
Monthly Challenges
- Horizon Story – Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE)
- Monthly Rivals (Bahia de Plano Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
- Forza EV (Los Jardines Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are 2006 Audi RS 4 and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Subaru Legacy RS. 40 points will yield the Jaguar XJ220.
This challenge will end on September 8.