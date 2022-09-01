Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Winter playlist – How to solve Race Against Time Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

Week 3 of Series 11 in Forza Horizon 5 has arrived, and it comes with new events and challenges. The push for the 2021 BMW M4 and the M-B 300 SLR continues this week, so let’s take a look at all the challenges, including how to complete this week’s treasure hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

Win a Street Race in Spec-R

Earn five Ultimate Drift Skills in Spec-R

Earn five stars at Drift Zones in Spec-R

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990s

Smash five phone booths

Complete a Super7

Earn five Drift Skills at the top of La Gran Caldera

Spend 50,000 credits on upgrades

Earn 10 stars from PR Stunts within three minutes

Win a Street Race in any Hot Hatch vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Stock Showdown: Volvo 850 R” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Ferrari 575M)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Ferrari 575M) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Emote reward and 3 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Honda S2000 and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Honda S2000 and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2002 Nissan GT-R, Volvo 850, Ferrari F355, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Race like it’s 1999 with a purrrfect finish” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 #Forzathon points)

– “Race like it’s 1999 with a purrrfect finish” (rewards are 3 pts. and 100 #Forzathon points) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1997 Mitsubishi GTO under the Arch of Mulege (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 1997 Mitsubishi GTO under the Arch of Mulege (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are 2000 Silvia and 2 pts.)

For this event, you will need to have either the 1999 Ford Racing Puma or the 1999 Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition. Win any standard race, like a Sprint, and the treasure chest will then spawn. The chest can be found at the Aerodromo en La Selva.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Horizon Story – Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE)

– Complete Made in Mexico story (rewards are 12 pts. and Meyers Manx FE) Monthly Rivals (Bahia de Plano Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Los Jardines Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are 2006 Audi RS 4 and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Subaru Legacy RS. 40 points will yield the Jaguar XJ220.

This challenge will end on September 8.