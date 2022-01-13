Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Autumn Playlist – How to find Treasure Chest, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

It’s Week of Series 3, and the seasons in Mexico have shifted to Autumn. This means a fresh batch of challenges, and some new rewards. The main rewards are a Donkervoort GTO, and a Toyota AT37. So, what do you need to do? Let’s go over the challenges, plus the points that can be obtained for each one in Forza Horizon 5.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Litre Supercharged

Earn 9 Speed Zone Stars in Bentley

Win 3 Road Racing Circuit Events in Bentley

Drive for 100 miles in Bentley

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive 10 miles in Horizon Tour Events

Complete any Festival Playlist activity

Win 2 Road Racing Events in any Jaguar

Earn and bank an Ultimate Skill Chain

Take a picture at Sierra Verde Dam

Spend 50,000 CR on upgrades

Reach 100 MPH in any expedition

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Baja California” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Super Wheelspin)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Super Wheelspin) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 1999 Lancer GSR and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 1999 Lancer GSR and 3 pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 767.7 ft. at jump sign at Eagle’s Perch (restrictions are Mitsubishi and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 767.7 ft. at jump sign at Eagle’s Perch (restrictions are Mitsubishi and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 148 MPH at trap in Swamplands (restrictions are Ferrari F40 and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 148 MPH at trap in Swamplands (restrictions are Ferrari F40 and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Hit 86 MPH at zone in Watersplash (restrictions are Classic Rally and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 86 MPH at zone in Watersplash (restrictions are Classic Rally and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events River Scramble Dirt Racing Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Hot Hatch and B/700 – rewards are 2011 VW Scirocco and 5 pts.) Carretera Chase Street Scene Championship (restrictions are GT Cars and S2/998 – rewards are Ariel Atom and 5 pts.) Tropico Cross Country Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Jeep Trailcat and A/800 – rewards are Car Horn and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Cause a wreck in the Nissan GT-R ’17 matching the generation of number for tries” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “Cause a wreck in the Nissan GT-R ’17 matching the generation of number for tries” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph a 1999 Ford Racing Puma in La Selva (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph a 1999 Ford Racing Puma in La Selva (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Racing (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in Horizon Open Racing (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

For this Treasure Hunt, you will need to buy a 2017 Nissan GT-R. Then, amass Ultimate Wreckage skills through destroying objects with the car, until you see that the treasure hunt has been unlocked. The chest can be found in the Valle de Las Ranas region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the Donkervoort GTO. 45 points are for the Toyota AT37.

This set of challenges will expire on January 20.