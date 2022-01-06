Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Summer Playlist – How to get all cars, Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

The holiday season has passed, and so has Series 2 in Forza Horizon 5. The first week of the New Year’s themed Series 3 kicked off on January 6, taking drivers back to the sweltering months of summer. It’s a fresh week, which means new rewards and new challenges. So, what do Forza Horizon 5 players need to accomplish this week? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 3 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2010 Lexus LFA

Race at speed of 200 MPH in LFA

Win 2 Road Racing Circuit Events in LFA

Drive for 20 miles in LFA

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Create and publish an Event Blueprint with EventLab

Reach 140 MPH in any Horizon Story Chapter

Beat any Rivals Ghost

Complete Round 3 of Horizon Arcade in any Audi

Unlock a Car Mastery

Win a Dirt Scramble Race in any “S1” Class Car

Smash five traffic cones

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a theme in any Horizon Arcade event (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Winner Winner” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Jaguar E-Type)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Jaguar E-Type) Complete “Kanata Katagiri Presents” Eventlab event (rewards are Wheelspin and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 3 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Forza Link and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Forza Link and 3 pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 584.0 ft. at jump sign at Colina (restrictions are Rods and Customs and C/600 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 584.0 ft. at jump sign at Colina (restrictions are Rods and Customs and C/600 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Hit 86 MPH at trap at zone in Ringroad (restrictions are 1998 Toyota Supra and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 86 MPH at trap at zone in Ringroad (restrictions are 1998 Toyota Supra and B/700 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Trailblazer – Make it to second gate in 255 S in Desert Descent (near La Gran Caldera) (restrictions are #25 Ford Bronco and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Make it to second gate in 255 S in Desert Descent (near La Gran Caldera) (restrictions are #25 Ford Bronco and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Montana Trail Dirt Racing Seasonal Championship (restrictions are MINI and B/700 – rewards are Mini JCW Buggy and 5 pts.) El Lago Blanco Street Scene Championship (restrictions are GT Cars and S1/900 – rewards are Toyota Race Suit and 5 pts.) El Descenso Cross Country Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Unlimited Offroad and A/800 – rewards are #25 Ford Bronco and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Jaguar at Farid Rueda’s Lion Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Jaguar at Farid Rueda’s Lion Mural in Playa Azul (rewards are Forza link reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Infect another player in Infected or Survival in Playground Games (rewards are Car Horn and 2 pts.)

– Infect another player in Infected or Survival in Playground Games (rewards are Car Horn and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Clothing Reward and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 25 solar panels (rewards are 25,000 CR and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the Ferrari 488 GTB. 45 points are for the 2003 Toyota Celica.

This set of challenges will expire on January 13.