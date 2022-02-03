Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer Playlist – How to find Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more
Time to kick off the Horizon World Cup.
Series 3 in Forza Horizon 5 has come to a close, and Series 4 has officially begun. This is the Horizon World Cup, as users will be tasked with complete The Trial, Seasonal Championship, and Playground Games in cars from one of six countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The first week of Series 4 is set in the Summer, so let’s take a look at challenges need to be completed in the heat.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive any car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.K., or U.S.
- Win a Road Circuit Event with selected car
- Win a Dirt Scramble Race Event in selected car
- Win any Cross Country Race Event in selected car
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Win a Showcase
- Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
- Drive a level 4 car in The Eliminator
- Score three flags in Flag Rush or Team Flag Rush
- Win two Road Racing Circuit Events in any Volkswagen
- Earn a total of five stars from Trailblazers in an Alumni Craft vehicle
- Smash a football
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Just Warming Up” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Miura)
- Eventlab challenge (rewards are 1995 Corvette and 3 pts.)
- Showcase Remix (rewards are Car Horn reward and 5 pts.)
- Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Land Rover Velar and 3 pts.)
- Win three seasonal championship events (15 pts. – 5 pts. for each one completed, additional rewards are 1993 Nissan GT-R, Megane R26.R, 2019 Macan Turbo)
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport at the Tierra Prospera fields (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)
Monthly Rivals
- Estadio Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
25 points are needed for the NIO EP9. 40 points are for the Hoonicorn v2.
This set of challenges will expire on February 10.