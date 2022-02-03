Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer Playlist – How to find Weekly Photo location, challenges, and more

Series 3 in Forza Horizon 5 has come to a close, and Series 4 has officially begun. This is the Horizon World Cup, as users will be tasked with complete The Trial, Seasonal Championship, and Playground Games in cars from one of six countries: France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The first week of Series 4 is set in the Summer, so let’s take a look at challenges need to be completed in the heat.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive any car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, U.K., or U.S.

Win a Road Circuit Event with selected car

Win a Dirt Scramble Race Event in selected car

Win any Cross Country Race Event in selected car

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Win a Showcase

Reach 200 MPH (322 KM/H) in 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

Drive a level 4 car in The Eliminator

Score three flags in Flag Rush or Team Flag Rush

Win two Road Racing Circuit Events in any Volkswagen

Earn a total of five stars from Trailblazers in an Alumni Craft vehicle

Smash a football

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Just Warming Up” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Miura)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Miura) Eventlab challenge (rewards are 1995 Corvette and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 1995 Corvette and 3 pts.) Showcase Remix (rewards are Car Horn reward and 5 pts.)

(rewards are Car Horn reward and 5 pts.) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are Land Rover Velar and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Land Rover Velar and 3 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events (15 pts. – 5 pts. for each one completed, additional rewards are 1993 Nissan GT-R, Megane R26.R, 2019 Macan Turbo)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport at the Tierra Prospera fields (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Estadio Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

25 points are needed for the NIO EP9. 40 points are for the Hoonicorn v2.

This set of challenges will expire on February 10.