How to find Tierra Prospera in Forza Horizon 5

Tierra Prospera is one of the many regions that can be found in Forza Horizon 5. Much like other areas on the FH5 map, this area will be useful towards completing a number of races, as well as for picture purposes, should the Forza team require users to head to this region for a Weekly Photo Challenge. So, how can you find Tierra Prospera in Mexico? Let’s help you out.

Tierra Prospera and its accompanying fields can be found on the eastern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. This region is far enough inland that one shouldn’t be gravitating towards the eastern coast to find it. This region, in fact, can be found directly to the south of the city of Guanajuato, and to the east of El Estadio Horizon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned early, Tierra Prospera is filled with lucious fields, and just to its south is the home of the Horizon Street Scene Outpost. And, this area is home to one of the 14 barn finds in Forza Horizon 4. Find the barn in this region, and you’ll be able to come away with a special Ford F-100 vehicle.

