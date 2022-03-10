Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Autumn playlist – How to complete Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the second week of Series 5, and Mexico has shifted to the fall. It’s Autumn in FH5. and that means new challenges, including a Collectibles challenge, as well as a Treasure Hunt. So, what needs to be done for this week, and what are the rewards? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1957 BMW Isetta 300 Export

Reach 55 MPH (88.6 KM/H) at an Speed Trap in 300 Export

Earn 4 Stars at any type of PR Stunt in 300 Export

Earn 2 stars at Danger Signs in 300 Export

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Take a picture at the Jungle Traversal Trailblazer start gates

Earn 8 Drift skills in the Stadium Stunt Park in any Formula Drift vehicle

Earn a total of 300 MPH (483 KM/H) across Speed Traps in any Cult Classic

Earn 3 ‘Strike’ Skills at the Stadium Stunt park (hint: bowling pins)

Jump a total of 4,000 FT. (1220 M) at Danger Signs in 2019 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

Earn an Ultimate Air Skill at the Stadium Stunt Park

Earn 2 Stars from Trailblazers in any Mustang

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “All Wheel Adventure” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi R8 V10 Plus)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi R8 V10 Plus) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Green Piñata Head and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Green Piñata Head and 3 pts.) Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are AMC Gremlin and 3 pts.)

Games (rewards are AMC Gremlin and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Black Danger Sign Tee and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Black Danger Sign Tee and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Black Speed Trap Tee and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Black Speed Trap Tee and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are #88 RTR Mustang and 2 pts.)

(rewards are #88 RTR Mustang and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “See the stars by taking your spyder for a high jump, but beware of the river, we don’t want to wash the spyder out” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– “See the stars by taking your spyder for a high jump, but beware of the river, we don’t want to wash the spyder out” (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2019 Zenvo TSR-S at the Metal Bird Danger Sign (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 2019 Zenvo TSR-S at the Metal Bird Danger Sign (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Perform 50 Drift Skills in Horizon Open Drifting (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Perform 50 Drift Skills in Horizon Open Drifting (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 10 tank piñatas in Horizon Arcade or Eventlab events (rewards are Forza Link and 3 pts.)

As you might have guessed, this Treasure Hunt challenge will require users to complete it while using a Porsche Spyder (ex. 2014 918 Spyder). From here, you will want to find the Salto de Rio Danger Sign. This sign is part of the Evolving World, and can be found at Cordillera. Get 3 Stars at this Danger Sign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Treasure Chest can be found in this area. It is sitting on a pier that is by the river, and to the west of the Super7 icon on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Rivals

Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Toyota 4Runner. 40 points are for the Ferrari FXX K.

This set of challenges will expire on March 17.