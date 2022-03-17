Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

Storm season has ended in Mexico, and that means a change of seasons in Forza Horizon 5. It’s Winter in FH5, and a fresh slate of challenges, and a new kind of collectible, can now all be found and completed for the upcoming week. So, what does the Winter look like for Series 5 in FH5? Let’s take a look at the challenges, plus the Photo Challenge, for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

Earn three stars at the La Subida Speed Zone in the Hoonigan

Bank 100,000 Skill points in Hoonigan

Earn six stars at Danger Signs in 300 Hoonigan

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn a total of one minute time remaining from Trailblazers

Bank 100,000 Skill Score in the Stunt Park at the Stadium

Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990s

Earn six stars from PR stunts in one minute

Earn four Speed skills at the Stadium Stunt Park

Take a picture at the Tulum Speed Trap

Earn a total of 600 MPH (966 KM/H) across Speed Traps in the 2010 Noble M600

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Blast from the Past” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Opel Manta 400)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Opel Manta 400) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Green Piñata Head and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Green Piñata Head and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Meyers Manx and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Meyers Manx and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 2 pts.) Win one Seasonal Championship (rewards are Ferrari F355 and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Hoonigan at the Stadium Stunt Park (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Hoonigan at the Stadium Stunt Park (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

– Finish 30th or better (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.) Collectibles – Smash 15 dinosaur piñatas (rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Noble M600. 40 points are for the M-B 300SL.

This set of challenges will expire on March 24.