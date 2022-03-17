Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

Time is starting to run out for Series 5.

Storm season has ended in Mexico, and that means a change of seasons in Forza Horizon 5. It’s Winter in FH5, and a fresh slate of challenges, and a new kind of collectible, can now all be found and completed for the upcoming week. So, what does the Winter look like for Series 5 in FH5? Let’s take a look at the challenges, plus the Photo Challenge, for this week.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

  • Own and drive the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
  • Earn three stars at the La Subida Speed Zone in the Hoonigan
  • Bank 100,000 Skill points in Hoonigan
  • Earn six stars at Danger Signs in 300 Hoonigan

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

  • Earn a total of one minute time remaining from Trailblazers
  • Bank 100,000 Skill Score in the Stunt Park at the Stadium
  • Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990s
  • Earn six stars from PR stunts in one minute
  • Earn four Speed skills at the Stadium Stunt Park
  • Take a picture at the Tulum Speed Trap
  • Earn a total of 600 MPH (966 KM/H) across Speed Traps in the 2010 Noble M600

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

  • Complete “Blast from the Past” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Opel Manta 400)
  • Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Green Piñata Head and 3 pts.)
  • Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Meyers Manx and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
  • Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 2 pts.)
  • Win one Seasonal Championship (rewards are Ferrari F355 and 5 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

  • Photo Challenge – Photograph any Hoonigan at the Stadium Stunt Park (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
  • The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
  • Collectibles – Smash 15 dinosaur piñatas (rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

  • Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Noble M600. 40 points are for the M-B 300SL.

This set of challenges will expire on March 24.

