Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter playlist – How to complete Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Time is starting to run out for Series 5.
Storm season has ended in Mexico, and that means a change of seasons in Forza Horizon 5. It’s Winter in FH5, and a fresh slate of challenges, and a new kind of collectible, can now all be found and completed for the upcoming week. So, what does the Winter look like for Series 5 in FH5? Let’s take a look at the challenges, plus the Photo Challenge, for this week.
All Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- Earn three stars at the La Subida Speed Zone in the Hoonigan
- Bank 100,000 Skill points in Hoonigan
- Earn six stars at Danger Signs in 300 Hoonigan
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn a total of one minute time remaining from Trailblazers
- Bank 100,000 Skill Score in the Stunt Park at the Stadium
- Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zones in any vehicle from the 1990s
- Earn six stars from PR stunts in one minute
- Earn four Speed skills at the Stadium Stunt Park
- Take a picture at the Tulum Speed Trap
- Earn a total of 600 MPH (966 KM/H) across Speed Traps in the 2010 Noble M600
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Blast from the Past” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Opel Manta 400)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Green Piñata Head and 3 pts.)
- Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Meyers Manx and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)
- Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Lambo LM 002 and 2 pts.)
- Win one Seasonal Championship (rewards are Ferrari F355 and 5 pts.)
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph any Hoonigan at the Stadium Stunt Park (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)
- Collectibles – Smash 15 dinosaur piñatas (rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.)
Monthly Rivals
- Lookout Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Noble M600. 40 points are for the M-B 300SL.
This set of challenges will expire on March 24.