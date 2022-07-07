Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Winter playlist – How to solve #Speedteam Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

It’s the third week of Series 9 in Forza Horizon 5, as Mexico heads into the Winter season. With just two more weeks until the launch of the Hot Wheels Expansion, this latest playlist comes with new events and challenges, and two fresh cumulative rewards. So, what’s on tap for the Winter season in Series 9? Let’s take a look.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

Win a Cross Country event with Unimog U5023

Earn one Star on the Barranco Trailblazer (near La Gran Caldera) with Unimog U5023

Earn 10 Ultimate Wreckage Skills with Unimog U5023

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn six stars at Danger Signs in any car from the 1970s

Take a photo at the Cafe Principal Speed Trap in Guanajuato

Win a Road Race in the 2017 Acura NSX

Earn nine Stars at Speed Traps in the 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

Maintain a speed of 200 MPH (321.9 KM/H) for 10 seconds in the 1998 Toyota Supra RZ

Complete a Horizon Tour

Earn 10 Smactus Skills

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete Horizon Arcade Mini Games (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Mustang Mania” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1971 Ford Mustang)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 1971 Ford Mustang) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are 2017 Acura NSX and 3 pts.)

(rewards are 2017 Acura NSX and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are Hummer H1, #11 Ford F-150, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

(rewards are Hummer H1, #11 Ford F-150, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total)) Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph any Hypercar in the Copper Canyon (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Hypercar in the Copper Canyon (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in any Horizon Open event (rewards are 1971 Nissan GT-R and 2 pts.)

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Chihuahua Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 1 pt.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 1 pt.) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 1 pt.)

20 points are needed for the Dodge Super Bee. 40 points will yield the Zenvo ST1.

This set of challenges will expire on July 14.