Frostpunk 2: How To Get Infinite Resources [Heat, Food, Materials]

In Frostpunk 2, resources are the currency of survival, and managing them from the start is crucial. Your workforce, fuel, heatstamps, and food are all vital, and stockpiling them is essential since it’s only a matter of time before supplies run out. When resources dwindle, Crime and Squalor rise, trust falls, and you risk getting kicked out of the colony. To prevent this, I’ve detailed how to get infinite resources in Frostpunk 2 in this guide.

Recommended Videos

All Settlement Types For Infinite Resources

Source: 11 bit studios via Gamepur

By establishing settlements in Frostpunk 2, you can potentially get infinite amounts of the following resources:

Coal settlement

Oil settlement

Heatstamps settlement

Research settlement

Fortitude Base

Materials Settlement

NOTE: I haven’t found Prefabs and Goods stations so far after playing Frostpunk 2 for nearly 50 hours. However, since both of these can be produced by consuming Materials and Heat in an Industrial District, it is my understanding that these two resources do not have settlements to give infinite quantity.

How To Unlock Settlements and Get Infinite Resources

Source: 11 bit studios via Gamepur

To unlock settlements, you will need to first research the idea called “Settlement Heating” in the Heating section of the Idea Tree. If you are playing the Story mode then this option will be locked out until you reach a point where you get to pick one of the following:

Embrace Frost

Defeat The Frost

You will unlock the Settlements research when you select the ‘Embrace Frost” option. Once this is unlocked, research this idea and after that whenever your Frostland teams discover a resource station, you will get the option of turning it into a permanent settlement for infinite resources in Frostpunk 2.

As a reminder you should have at least 2 Logistics Districts in place at your base so that you have enough Frostland Teams to assign for settlements. You can always increase the Frostland teams by researching and establishing “Vanguard Logistics Bay“, which gives you 20 Frostland Teams per Logistics District.

Settlement Upgrades For More Infinite Resources Per Week

Source: 11 bit studios via Gamepur

Of course, everything comes at a cost in the game, and establishing a settlement is no different. Typically you will reserve the following for an infinite supply of a particular resource:

5 Frostland Teams

A few sources such as Materials, Oil, Food, and Goods [Requirement vary per source type]

Once a settlement is established, you can potentially start getting an infinite amount of that resource. You can also upgrade that settlement to increase the quantity of resources received per week.

You can check if you meet all the requirements to upgrade the station by hovering over the ‘Upgrade Settlement’ option. Increasing your infinite supply per week is highly recommended for the longer survival of the colony.

That is everything you need to know about how to get infinite resources in Frostpunk 2. If this is the guide you have been looking for then I recommend you also check out our Frostpunk 2 Review as well.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy