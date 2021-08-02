Fully Kitted Weapon rotation for Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

Season-to-season, Apex Legends changes the rotation of a few different things. The Care Package weapon pool and current Arenas maps are some big ones, but something that should not be overlooked is the Fully Kitted weapon rotation. Fully Kitted weapons, or Gold Weapons come with pre-set high-tier everything, and while most of the add-ons are locked to the weapon, it still has an interchangeable scope. These weapons folly later on, as they are less customizable than other guns at end game, but give a huge advantage to players in early and mid-game. Let’s take a look into the Fully Kitted Weapon line up for Season 10: Emergence.

Season 10 Fully Kitted Weapon Line Up

Peacekeeper

Rampage

RE-45

Flatline

Charge Rifle

It should be noted that none of these weapons have built in Hop-Ups, as none of the them can currently take a Hop-Up. Peacekeeper has the choke toggle built in, RE-45 has no Disruptor Rounds option even though it is available on the Alternator again, the Anvil Receiver has been removed this season, and the Charge Rifle has never taken the Hop-Up. The Rampage is new, but doesn’t take a Hop-Up either, however you can charge it with a Thermite Grenade.

This line up has replaced last seasons, meaning that the Wingman, Bocek, R99, Hemlock, and Sentinel no longer has Fully Kitted variants.