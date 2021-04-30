All weapon and loot changes for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy is an extremely bold season when it comes to changes to loot and weaponry. It is the first season to introduce two brand-new Hop-Ups, the first to introduce a weapon that isn’t a gun, and also the first to introduce a new weapon class. These changes are going to take a lot of what players know about Apex Legends and throw it out the window. Let’s take a look at all of these changes.

New Weapon, Ammo & Classification: Bocek Bow, Arrows & Marksman

Image via Respawn

The rumored Marksman class is finally here. It falls between the style of an Assault Rifle and a Sniper Rifle, built for mid-range. There are four weapons in this new classification are the G7 Scout, Triple Take, 30-30 Repeater, and the brand-new Bocek Bow. The Bocek is not a gun, but a compound bow. It uses a brand-new ammo type specific to that weapon: Arrows. They will be less common than other ammo types since they are only compatible with one weapon.

Care Package changes

Image via Respawn

The TL; DR version of these changes is that the Triple Take is going into the Care Package, and the Peacekeeper is returning to the ground loot. For more details, view our guide specifically on this topic.

Hop-Up rotation

This is the first season to introduce two new Hop-Ups at the same time, and they are both compatible with the new Bocek Bow (and can be stacked!). The Shatter Caps widens the spread of a shot to make it fire like a shotgun (Bocek Bow and 30-30 Repeater). The Deadeye’s Tempo raises fire rate when firing at the right pace (Bocek Bow and Sentinel). For more information on these new Hop-Ups, read our usage guide.

The Hop-Ups that were Removed this season were the Hammerpoint Rounds and Skullpiercer Rifling. All weapons formerly compatible with these Hop-Ups got buffs to help balance the removal. We will detail those buffs in the weapon changes section.

Gold/Fully Kitted Weapons rotation

Image via Respawn

The Fully Kitted weapon set is seeing a major shift this season. Last season players had the R-301 Carbine, 30-30 Repeater, Mozambique, Longbow DMR, and Spitfire in the gold weapon line up. This time, there is only one auto-fire weapon in the whole line up, and its close range. Let’s look at the new line up.

Wingman

Bocek Bow

R-99 SMG

Hemlok Burst AR

Sentinel

As usual, we have one sniper rifle and the newest weapon in the rotation. The Wingman is an interesting choice, as the Hop-Up most preferred on it, the Skullpiercer Rifling, has been removed. The fully kitted version instead has the quickdraw Hop-Up equipped. The Bocek Bow should come with both of its Hop-Ups attached (Shatter Caps and Deadeye’s Tempo). The sentinel will come equipped with the new Deadeye’s Tempo Hop-Up. The Hemlok and R-99 have no Hop-Up. The R-99 as a gold weapon is going to be very strong, and it will be interesting to see how that comes into play.

Other Loot Pool changes

Due to the introduction of the new Starter Kit, Level 1 Helmets and Level 1 Knockdown Shields have been permanently removed from the Loot Pool. That said, Level 1 Evo Shields and Backpacks are still present.

All weapon changes

Season 9: Legacy is bringing so many more weapon changes than Season 8. In fact, it may be one of the most drastic rebalancing of weapons we have seen in the game. The makes sense, as the Hop-Up changes and the introduction of Arenas means a lot of these changes were necessary. These changes could really change the feeling of the game. Let’s dig into everything.

Peacekeeper (Shotgun)

[Change ↔] Removed from Care Package, returns to ground loot

[Nerf ↓] Pellet damage is now 9 (formerly 10)

[Nerf ↓] Rechamber time is now 1.1 seconds (formerly 0.9 seconds)

[Nerf ↓] Reload time when not empty raised to 2.5 seconds (formerly 2.45 seconds)

[Nerf ↓] Reload time when empty raised to 3.5 seconds (formerly 3.35 seconds)

[Nerf ↓] Pellet spread is now wider

[Nerf ↓] Loses charge faster after leaving Aim Down Sights (ADS)

Triple Take (Marksman)

[Change ↔] Enters Care Package, removed from ground loot

[Change ↔] Weapon type changed to Marksman (formerly Sniper)

[Nerf ↓] Can no longer use Sniper Optics

[Change ↔] Spawns with 9 ammo in the weapon, and 63 ammo on reserve

[Buff ↑] Fire rate now 1.3 (formerly 1.2)

[Buff ↑] Time to charge now 1 second (formerly 1.1 seconds)

[Buff ↑] Keeps charge for a short amount of time after leaving ADS

[Buff ↑] Movement speed while in ADS increased due to Marksman classification. Will be faster than with sniper rifles, but slower than with assault rifles

[Change ↔] Increased spread while in the air and using ADS

Havoc (Energy, AR)

[Buff ↑] Easier to control the recoil early in the weapon’s fire pattern

Spitfire (Heavy, LMG)

[Nerf ↓] Harder to control the recoil early in the weapon’s fire pattern

30-30 Repeater (Heavy, Marksman)

[Change ↔] Weapon type changed to Marksman (formerly Assault Rifle)

[Buff ↑] Leg damage multiplier increased to 0.85 (formerly 0.75)

[Buff ↑] Movement speed while in ADS increased due to Marksman classification. Will be faster than with sniper rifles, but slower than with assault rifles

G7 Scout (Light, Marksman)

[Change ↔] Weapon type changed to Marksman (formerly Assault Rifle)

[Nerf ↓] Increased hipfire spread, reducing hipfire accuracy

[Buff ↑] Movement speed while in ADS increased due to Marksman classification. Will be faster than with sniper rifles, but slower than with assault rifles

Longbow (Sniper)

[Buff ↑] Headshot multiplier now 2.15 (formerly 2.0)

Wingman (Heavy, Pistol)

[Buff ↑] Headshot multiplier now 2.15 (formerly 2.0)

Mozambique (Shotgun)

[Buff ↑] Magazine increased to 6 shots (formerly 4 shots)

[Buff ↑] Both bottom pellets in the blast pattern have moved inward

P2020 (Light, Pistol)

[Buff ↑] Bullet damage now 18 (formerly 15)

[Nerf ↓] Fire rate now 6.25 (formerly 8.5)

Arc Stars (Grenade)

[Nerf ↓] Sticking someone with an Arc Star now no longer slows their aim and movement

There are also three bug fixes, for the Sentinel, Prowler and Flatline, but they are just fixing visual errors, such as the toggle between burst and auto not showing up on the Prowler’s HUD.