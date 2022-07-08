Gang Beasts Controls Guide for All Systems: PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Switch
Get a little more control on these beasts.
Gang Beasts is a fun party game to play with your friends when you are looking for a fighting game that is not too serious. The characters in this title can be seen falling and flopping all around the place when the battle starts. While it is meant to be fun, the game’s controls can sometimes be pretty confusing. Here are all of the controls for Gang Beasts on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
Gang Beasts controls for Nintendo Switch
- Walk – Left stick
- Jump – B
- Headbutt – A
- Kick – Y
- Lift – X
- Left Punch – L
- Right Punch – R
- Show Names – ZL
- Fall Backward – Hold Y while in the air
- Fall Forward – Hold A while in the air
- Sit – Hold B while stationary
- Change Camera – Left or right on the d-pad
- Run – Hold B while moving
- Climb – L and R, press B
Gang Beasts controls for a keyboard on PC
- Walk – W, A, S, D
- Jump – Spacebar
- Headbutt – CTRL
- Kick – M
- Lift – Shift
- Left Punch – Left mouse click
- Right Punch – Right mouse click
- Show Names – Q
- Fall Backward – Hold M in the air
- Fall Forward – Hold CTRL in the air
- Sit – Hold spacebar while stationary
- Change Camera – Arrow keys
- Run – Hold spacebar while moving
- Climb – Left and right mouse click, press Spacebar
Gang Beasts controls for PlayStation
- Walk – Left stick
- Jump – X
- Headbutt – Circle
- Kick – Square
- Lift – Triangle
- Left Punch – L1
- Right Punch – R1
- Show Names – L2
- Fall Backward – Hold Square while in the air
- Fall Forward – Hold Circle while in the air
- Sit – Hold X while stationary
- Change Camera – Left and right on the d-pad
- Run – Hold X while moving
- Climb – L1 and R1, press X
Gang Beasts controls for Xbox
- Walk – Left stick
- Jump – A
- Headbutt – B
- Kick – X
- Lift – Y
- Left Punch – LB
- Right Punch – RB
- Show Names – LT
- Fall Backward – Hold X while in the air
- Fall Forward – Hold B while in the air
- Sit – Hold A while stationary
- Change Camera – Left or right on the d-pad
- Run – Hold A while moving
- Climb – LB and RB, press A
Unfortunately, Gang Beasts does not have many customization options when it comes to your controls. On console, you can find the Input section in Settings and swap the left and right punch to move to the triggers instead of the bumpers. On PC, there is a remap option that will cycle through the controls and allow you to choose which input to apply.