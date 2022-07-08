Gang Beasts Controls Guide for All Systems: PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Switch

Gang Beasts is a fun party game to play with your friends when you are looking for a fighting game that is not too serious. The characters in this title can be seen falling and flopping all around the place when the battle starts. While it is meant to be fun, the game’s controls can sometimes be pretty confusing. Here are all of the controls for Gang Beasts on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Gang Beasts controls for Nintendo Switch

Walk – Left stick

Jump – B

Headbutt – A

Kick – Y

Lift – X

Left Punch – L

Right Punch – R

Show Names – ZL

Fall Backward – Hold Y while in the air

Fall Forward – Hold A while in the air

Sit – Hold B while stationary

Change Camera – Left or right on the d-pad

Run – Hold B while moving

Climb – L and R, press B

Gang Beasts controls for a keyboard on PC

Walk – W, A, S, D

Jump – Spacebar

Headbutt – CTRL

Kick – M

Lift – Shift

Left Punch – Left mouse click

Right Punch – Right mouse click

Show Names – Q

Fall Backward – Hold M in the air

Fall Forward – Hold CTRL in the air

Sit – Hold spacebar while stationary

Change Camera – Arrow keys

Run – Hold spacebar while moving

Climb – Left and right mouse click, press Spacebar

Gang Beasts controls for PlayStation

Walk – Left stick

Jump – X

Headbutt – Circle

Kick – Square

Lift – Triangle

Left Punch – L1

Right Punch – R1

Show Names – L2

Fall Backward – Hold Square while in the air

Fall Forward – Hold Circle while in the air

Sit – Hold X while stationary

Change Camera – Left and right on the d-pad

Run – Hold X while moving

Climb – L1 and R1, press X

Gang Beasts controls for Xbox

Walk – Left stick

Jump – A

Headbutt – B

Kick – X

Lift – Y

Left Punch – LB

Right Punch – RB

Show Names – LT

Fall Backward – Hold X while in the air

Fall Forward – Hold B while in the air

Sit – Hold A while stationary

Change Camera – Left or right on the d-pad

Run – Hold A while moving

Climb – LB and RB, press A

Unfortunately, Gang Beasts does not have many customization options when it comes to your controls. On console, you can find the Input section in Settings and swap the left and right punch to move to the triggers instead of the bumpers. On PC, there is a remap option that will cycle through the controls and allow you to choose which input to apply.