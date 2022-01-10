Genshin Impact: A Study in Potions Sealed Ruins Event Guide

A new event is available in Genshin Impact Version 2.4. In this part of the event, Timaeus creates some Smoldersleet Potions as inspiration for his alchemy. He asks you to test out the effects of these potions in nearby domains, where they’ll give you a variety of buffs.

These domains put you against challenging foes that increase in difficulty as you clear multiple stages. The potions will aid you in battle, however, making things a bit easier.

Here is the location for the Sealed Ruins domain:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each domain has four stages of challenges that you can select in any order. When you clear a stage, the difficulty of the other stages increases in difficulty. This guide will cover the stages from Stage 1 to Stage 4.

Defeat all the opponents within a given time limit to complete the challenge. The faster you finish, the better your score. And the better your score, the better your rewards.

Here are the requirements for Stage 1. You can choose to increase the difficulty of the enemies in the Accurate Sample menu, increasing the points you get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also choose to use Trial Characters for the challenge, although they will not count towards your Elemental Resonance. You can also equip potions that will provide your characters with certain buffs. Be sure to equip 3. Note: The characters you choose will temporarily be on standby. This means if you select a team for Stage 1, you cannot reuse them for Stage 2. This goes for potions as well.

These are the trial characters for the Sealed Ruins challenges:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies for Stage 2:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies for Stage 3:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are the enemies for Stage 4:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Recommended Characters

The first two stages have lots of mobs that can be affected by crowd control. Using Anemo characters like Sucrose, Venti, or Kazuha will greatly help. You should bring a team that relies on Elemental Reactions here.

The third stage has tons of Pyro Slimes and two Pyro Abyss Mages. Bringing a Hydro character is highly recommended here. A team rotation of Tartaglia, Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett will work very well, as Xiangling, Bennett, and Kazuha can kill the Abyss Lector at the end.

The fourth stage has tons of tanky Ruin Grader and Ruin Guards. Arataki Itto’s high amounts of damage can help you clear this stage quickly, as well as units like Xiao.