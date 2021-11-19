Genshin Impact A Thousand Questions With Paimon Event – Inazuma Question & Answers

The Thousand Questions with Paimon Event is back, and this time there are plenty of Inazuma questions for players to answer. You can find a range of the questions and the answers you need below. This won’t be all the questions, but we will be updating it with more as we answer them over the course of the event. Scroll through the questions and answers below to help you deal with Paimon’s questions.

To quickly find what you need, just hit Ctrl + F on this page, then type the question you need to be answered into the small box that appears. If it’s on the page, it will have a small location highlight on the scrollbar to the right.

Q. Which of the following works is not sold at Yae Publishing House?

Answer: Legend of the Lone Sword

Q. When Kairagi: Fiery Might and Kairagi: Dancing Thunder are both on the battlefield, if they are not defeated together in a short time, the other one will restore HP.

Answer: True

Q. What is the name of the Hydro Hypostasis

Answer: He

Q. Which of the following statements about Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Elemental Skill is true?

Answer: When cast, the skill will apply Hydro to the character once.

Q. Yoimiya’s own Normal Attacks cannot trigger the explosion effect of her Elemental Burst “Ryuukin Saxifrage”.

Answer: True

Q. Raiden Shogun’s specialty dish is Dango Milk which “revives a character and restores 10% of Max HP, then restores an additional 150 HP”.

Answer: False

Q. Which of the following statement about Kujou Sara is false?

Answer: After Casting her Elemental Skill, Kujou Sara will obtain an ATK Bonus.

Q. Which of the following statements regarding the Rockfond Rifthound Whelp is true?

Answer: When the Rockfond Rifthound Whelp enters Elemental Devourer state, its Geo RES will decrease.

Q. Which of the following statements about Kujou Sara is false?

Answer: Kujou Sara’s Elemental Burst has an Energy Cost of 90.

Q. After Raiden Shogun Uses her Elemental Skill, Yoimiya takes the field to use her Elemental Skill and her Normal Attacks. At this time, whose Elemental Mastery bonus would the Overload reaction benefit from?

Answer: Raiden Shogun

Q. What title did Inazumans give to Kamisato Ayaka?

Answer: Shirasagi Himegimi

Q. Which of the following statements is true?

Answer: At Mondstadt and Liyue, the crafting list for the crafting bench are the same.

Q. Which of the following items will a Lv. 40 Electro Hypostasis will not drop?

Answer: Vajrada Amethyst Chunk

Q. Which of the following statements regarding the Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp is true?

Answer: When the Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp enters Elemental Devourer state, its Electro RES will decrease.

Q. Which of the following names is the real name of the boss “Signora”?

Answer: Rosalyne-Kruzchka Lohefalter

Q. Which of the following plants appear on the Kamisato Clan’s Crest?

Answer: Camellia

Q. What causes Specters to accumulate Fury?

Answer: Dealing serious damage in a single instance

Q. What does Yae Publishing House mainly publish and sell?

Answer: Light Popular Novels

Q. Sayu’s Elemental Skill “Yoohoo Art: Fuuin Dash” can restore Stamina when being held down.

Answer: False

Q. Disregarding Resolve, after Raiden Shogun casts her Elemental Skill, which of the following characters benefit the most Elemental Burst DMG bonus?

Answer: Raiden Shogun

Q. Which of the following organizations is the Shuumatsuban affiliated with?

Answer: Yashiro Commission

Q. How many Acquaint Fates can be obtained from Character Ascension when leveling up a character from Lv. 1 to Lv. 90?

Answer: 3

Q. What of the following statements regarding the Pyro Hypostasis is true?

Answer: The Pyro Hypostasis is immune to pyro damage

Q. If there are three characters in the party, and two of them are Cryo characters, the party will activate the Elemental Resonance: Shattering Ice.

Answer: False

Q. The Companionship EXP from the Realm Bounty will be divided equally among all characters residing in the Serenitea Pot.

Answer: False

Q. After the Vision Hunt Decree was abolished, who became the provisional clan head of the tenryou commission?

Answer: Kujou Kamaji

Q. What is the name of the “Provisional Head Priestess of the Asase Shrine?”

Answer: Neko

Q. Where did the inhabitants of Watatsumi Island once live?

Answer: Enkanomiya

Q. Kaedehara Kazuha’s Passive Talent “Poetics of Fuubutsu” provides Elemental DMG Bonus for the entire team, different elemental DMG Bonuses cannot exist at the same time.

Answer: False

Q. On which of the following islands is Inazuma City located?

Answer: Narukami Island

Q. Which of the following reaction damage is the Thunder Manifestation immune to?

Answer: Electro-Charged

Q. Which of the following statements about Kujou Sara is false?

Answer: After casting elemental skill, Kujou Sara will gain +ATK DMG

Q. A portion of the materials will not be refunded when Yoimiya crafts a Building-type Furnishing.

Answer: True

Q. Who is the master of Meikyou Shisui Art?

Answer: Domon

Q. For all Artifact Sets, in order to activate the Artifact Set Bonus, the character must equip at least 2 Artifacts from the same set.

Answer: False

Q. Which of the following statements about Raiden Shogun’s Passive Talent “All-Preserver” is true?

Answer: Mora expended when ascending Swords and Polearms is decreased by 50%.

Q. Xingqiu’s pen name in Yae Publishing House’s Invitation

Answer: Zhenyu

Q. When holding down the button for Sayu’s Elemental Skill, Sayu rolls about continuously in the Fuufuu Windwheel stage, increasing her resistance to interruption.

Answer: True

Q. After activating Kamisato Ayaka’s Talent Amatsumi Kunitsumi Sanctification and using her Elemental Skill Kamisato Art: Hyouka, Ayaka’s Normal Attack, Charged Attack, and Plunging Attack DMG dealt will be increased by 30%.

Answer: False

Q. Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Elemental Burst effects will not be cleared even if Sangonomiya Kokomi leaves the field.

Answer: False

Q. Which small animal is referenced in Sayu’s outfit?

Answer: Mujina

Q. What is the organization that enforced the Vision Hunt Decree?

Answer: Tenryou Commission

Q. Which of the following character is the fixer in Inazuma?

Answer: Thoma

Q. Who is the owner of Komore Teahouse?

Answer: Taroumaru