Genshin Impact: Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Day Two event guide

Genshin Impact just started a brand new event for Version 2.3, the Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog event. Here, your task is to save small animals using a special item, while dodging some very powerful foes.

The second day doesn’t have a prerequisite quest. You do have to talk to an NPC before starting the event, but after that, you can just go ahead and rescue your animals.

Equip the Ubiquity Net in your item inventory. This is what you’ll use to save the animals. Equipping the item and using it will replace your Elemental Skill with the Ubiquity Net, which allows you to capture the small animals.

Here is the location of the stealth portion of the event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the first animal. An easy way to capture that one is to hop off of the cliff, and head behind the animal by swimming through the water behind it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you make it behind the fox in the water, the second animal is not too far behind. Just walk along the shoreline and head towards the second animal, a cat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final animal is to the left. You can hide behind the boulder near the animal, and then make your way behind the dog.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here is the location of the combat portion of the event:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the last day, you just need to defeat waves of enemies. Once you do, you can rescue the animals from the cages. After rescuing these animals, you can claim your rewards.