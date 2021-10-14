Genshin Impact: Cinnabar Spindle – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

Genshin Impact is getting a new free four-star weapon in Version 2.3, designed to act as a signature weapon for the five-star character Albedo. While this isn’t strictly his weapon, there aren’t many characters in the game that will benefit from the Cinnabar Spindle’s unique passive.

As of this writing, it’s not officially known how players will obtain the Cinnabar Spindle. However, leaks have shown that a new event will take place on Dragonspine, once again involving our favorite Geo alchemist, Albedo. As a result, obtaining the Cinnabar Spindle will likely be a similar affair to how we obtained the Festering Desire.

In other words, the Cinnabar Spindle will be a unique event weapon we get for free by participating in Albedo’s affairs. How does the Cinnabar Spindle hold up against the rest of Albedo’s options? Note, all the information below is based on leaks, which can be updated at any moment. We will update this guide as more information becomes available.

Cinnabar Spindle’s Stats

Rarity: 4-star

ATK: 41 Base ATK, 454 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: DEF%

Secondary Stat level: 15% at Level 1, 69% at Level 90

Passive: Spotless Heart: Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 40% of DEF. This effect is cleared 0.1s after the Elemental Skill deals DMG and will then enter a 1.5s CD.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Tile of Decarabian’s Tower, x3 Chaos Device, x2 Damaged Mask, x5000 Mora Level 40 x3 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x12 Chaos Device, x8 Damaged Mask, x15000 Mora Level 50 x6 Debris of Decarabian’s City, x6 Chaos Circuit, x6 Stained Mask, x20000 Mora Level 60 x3 Fragment of Decarabian’s Epic, x12 Chaos Circuit, x9 Stained Mask, x30000 Mora Level 70 x6 Fragment of Decarabin’s Epic, x9 Chaos Core, x6 Ominous Mask, x35000 Mora Level 80 x4 Scattered Piece of Decarabian’s Dream, x18 Chaos Core, x12 Ominous Mask, x45000 Mora Data credit to Honey Hunter

Is the Cinnabar Spindle any good?

This weapon is only really worth talking about for Albedo. There aren’t any other sword users in the game who scale well off of DEF%, and this sword is given out during an event revolving around him. It’s clear that this is a weapon designed for Albedo, and if you don’t own him, then you won’t find much use for the Cinnabar Spindle.

However, if you do have Albedo, then you might be interested in upgrading his weapon. Actually, his widely agreed best-in-slot right now is generally a three-star weapon called the Harbinger of Dawn. This weapon increases both his Crit Rate% and Crit DMG% provided his health stay above 90%, which is easy for him as he stays off-field. (This, of course, varies based on the situation. For example, corrosion may lower Harbinger of Dawn’s value greatly.)

This weapon provides a big boost to his Elemental Skill damage, which is the most appealing part about Albedo. His Skill scales off of DEF, so this weapon not only provides a large DEF% boost, but also a great Skill DMG% boost due to the weapon’s passive. With more and more enemies with corrosion coming, it’s likely the Cinnabar Spindle may be a generally more useful weapon for Albedo.