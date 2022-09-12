Genshin Impact: “Cooking a Pleasant Memory” Quest Guide

In Genshin Impact, Sumeru has its own cooking quest line that involves the weird little Aranara creatures and their dreamland abode. All together known as An Unwavering Culinary Dream quest series, it features several quests that have you helping Arapacati and her siblings. In this guide, we will explore one of those quests, called Cooking, a Pleasant Memory, and explain how to complete it.

How to do Cooking, a Pleasant Memory quest in Genshin Impact

This quest is considered a subquest of the An Unwavering Culinary Dream series of quests in Sumeru. It involves Arasaka, an Aranara sibling of Arapacati in the Vanarana Area, which you will have to access through the dream tree. To even do that, you have to make sure to complete the World of Aranara quest line.

Look for Arasaka

To begin the quest in earnest, you have to do the first simple step, which is to find Arasaka. The easiest way is to teleport to the Statue of the Seven near Gandharva Ville and head west towards the cliffs. There, you will be able to see a pillar of smoke, indicating where you should climb. Ascend the cliffs in the direction of the smoke plume, and there you will find Arasaka.

Image by Gamepur

Approach the Aranara by the Zaytun Peaches

To be able to interact with Arasaka, you will first need to interact with the Zaytun Peaches that are in their vicinity. Before you do that, the Aranara will simply not notice you at all, so you have to try to gather some of the Zaytun Peaches first to initiate the dialogue.

Head to Gandharva Ville and look for someone “with a bulge on their back”

In the next step of the quest, you will be helping Arasaka find a very specific individual in the nearby Gandharva Ville settlement. Head on over there and look for Iaanesh — he is the “person with a bulge on their back”, meaning his backpack. You can easily locate Iaanesh in the village by going on the path that heads towards the bridge. He is standing right to the side from it. Talk to him and he will give you the Sugar item that Arasaka asked you to bring over.

Give the Sugar to Arasaka

Return back to Arasaka and hand them the Sugar you’ve received from Iaanesh. This will complete the quest and you will be awarded with 150 Adventure XP, 20.000 Mora, 20 Primogem, and most importantly, the recipe for Selva Salad.