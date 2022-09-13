Genshin Impact: “An Unwavering Culinary Dream” quest guide

In Genshin Impact Patch 3.0, there is a Sumeru quest line that involves cooking, recipes, and dream walking plant-people. You might be wondering how do those weird things combine, but you don’t have to take our word for it — you can simply travel to Sumeru to find out. Once there, you will first have to gain access to Mahavanaranapna, the dream version of Varanara (we did promise dream walking!). To do that, make sure to complete the World of Aranara quest line that grants you access, and once you poke around there, you will meet Arapacati. She is an Aranara, who’s going to task you with finding and helping her siblings, as part of the An Unwavering Culinary Dream quest series. We have prepared a series of guides that will help you through each of the quests, as well as the culmination of the quest series with all of the accumulated rewards.

Cooking, the Flavor of Nature

The quest series begins with this quest, which will take you to find Arachatora north of Vissudha Field, and help him with a very mushroomy problem. You can find our full step-by-step guide for this quest here: Genshin Impact: “Cooking, the Flavor of Nature” quest guide

Cooking, a Pleasant Memory

The next quest in the series will take you to hang out with Arasaka close to Cinnabar Cliff. She’s very protective of her peaches, but you can help her with finding something else that’s sweet. You can find our full step-by-step guide for this quest here: Genshin Impact: “Cooking, a Pleasant Memory” quest guide

Cooking, the Aroma of Homecoming

The next installment of the quest series takes you to northern Apam Woods, where Arapas has to deal with a problem with his pot. A sprinkle of some special water should solve his problems, but you can find our full step-by-step guide for this quest here: Genshin Impact: “Cooking, the Aroma of Homecoming” quest guide

Cooking, the Beauty of Sharing

Finding the final sibling in the quest series will take you to the northern part of Ardravi Valley, where Araphala is asleep in a cave. But that’s not all, there’s a dangerous monster to fight as well. You can find our full step-by-step guide for this quest here: Genshin Impact: “Cooking, the Beauty of Sharing” quest guide

A Delicacy for Nara

Bringing it all together in the end, this quick fetch quest completes the series. You will have to bring the final result of the sibling’s efforts to Nara and then report back to Arapacati. And with that, the quest series An Unwavering Culinary Dream is complete.

Rewards

With several subquests as part of the series, this fairly easy line of quests brings some lucrative rewards This very much makes it well worth the time and effort. Firstly, upon completing the final A Delicacy for Nara stage, you will be granted the Wonders of the World achievement called Master Chef: Vanarana.

But that’s not all. Gathering up the totals of all the quests it involves, by the end of the quest line, you would earn:

1100 Adventure XP

120.000 Mora

140 Primogem

11 Hero’s Wit

4 Mystic Enhancement Ore

Recipe: Masala Cheese Balls

Recipe: Mushroom Hodgepodge

Recipe: Selva Salad

