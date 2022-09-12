Genshin Impact: “Cooking, the Flavor of Nature” quest guide

Every region in Genshin Impact has had a dedicated cooking questline or a few, if truth be told. Players will know that the game loves its cooking and culinary references. So, if you’ve not yet eaten Paimon as emergency rations, you might have come across the Sumeru quest line Cooking, the Flavor of Nature. This quest hits off a line of four cooking quests in Patch 3.0 that involve the mystical new Aranara creatures and their cooking escapades, called Unwavering Culinary Dream series. So let’s look at how to do the first quest in this quest line.

How to complete Cooking, Flavor of Nature quest

To even begin the quest line, you first have to ensure that you’ve unlocked the Vanarana Area that comes with the Dream Nursery line of quests and completed the World of Aranara quest. After that’s done, speak with Arapacati in Vanarana in the dream version of the world (she’s invisible in the ‘normal’ version). You can be certain that the quest is available to you if Arapacati has a blue exclamation mark indicating him on the map — a sign for a World Quest. Speak with her to accept the quest, and you will be given the first objective. She will ask you to find her siblings — Arachatora, Arasaka, Arapas, and Araphala — and help them.

Look for a Rising Pillar of Smoke

To find the first sibling, Arachatora, turn south, look for a smoke pillar in the sky, and head towards it. This part of the quest is made easy with the game’s quest navigation system. Just head south towards the area indicated on the in-game map.

Image by Gamepur

Use Dendro to Heal the Aranara

For this part of the quest, you need to have a Dendro element character in your party. If you’ve been unfortunate with obtaining one, you can always use your Traveller that has been set up as Dendro through a Shrine to the Seven.

With a Dendro character selected, use their Dendro skill on the Aranara. This will heal him and progress the quest to the next stage.

Look for the Head Mushroom

Follow the next quest marker nearby until you find a locked Cube Mechanism. There will be two Ruin enemies there (and a Seelie if you’re looking for a distraction). To unlock the Cube Mechanism, defeat the enemies, and then use the Cube to drain the water from the nearby cave. This will open the way to follow the next quest marker until you’re able to reach the Head Mushroom.

Neutralize the Withering Zone and pick the Head Mushroom

After reaching the final quest marker in the cave, first, stop and make sure that you have a strong team ready for this stage of the quest. There will be waves of enemies to fight, so it’s best to be well equipped to defeat them. Then, summon the Dendrograna through interaction and hit the three Withering Zone branches to neutralize it. The enemies will attack you, so make sure to defeat them to complete the zone neutralization process. After that’s done, interact with the Head Mushroom again to pick it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to Arachatora’s Pot

With the Head Mushroom safely stored in your backpack, make your way back to where you found the Aranara, Arachatora, and his cooking pot, all the way at the first leg of this quest. Speak to him to complete the Cooking, the Flavor of Nature quest, which will then unlock the next three quests: